Racing! The ultimate ‘Other Baffert’ wins Zenyatta Stakes

I asked and you answered. The question is how you liked Santa Anita’s new magazine size program at the expense of the pocket-sized one? Now, there may have been some confusion is there are now two different kinds of programs.

There is a new one, which includes past performances that sells for $3. And there is the one I mentioned above, which is magazine sized but contains the same info as the old pocket-sized program. It sells for $2.50.

Let’s see what you folks have to say:

Big fan of the new program. Adding info like PP’s (past performances) is great for the new racing fan. The additional space also allows for all owners to be listed from Equibase, instead of using “et al”. They included a pull-out section with the old smaller format for those wanting less paper in their pockets. Lots of positives.

--Gary Fenton

I still prefer the old original program, also don't know why the SA track program we can print at home continues to be a lot smaller print than Del Mar and Los Al. Don't they realize that the majority of fans are old timers like me?

--Albert Jolet

I hate that racing is getting away from the traditional form and program. I am so much more organized with the pocket program and so much more prepared if I walk up to a window.

--Monty Roberson

I go to the OTB at Lake Perris. Many of the guys there were complaining about the cost of the new program. Very few bought one. I didn't.

--Laurie Flores

I think the added size of the program is well worth the price of not having to pay $10 for a racing form and program. The serious players do their handicapping the night before and don't walk around with a form anyway. The weekend players get to save enough for a coke and hot dog.

--Bill Stepp

I found the new program more informative but harder to handle. The previous slim program more easily fit in my pocket and was more convenient for flipping through the pages. I think they should still provide the slim version and the larger one for more info.

--Gerald Fisch

As a recent transplant from the Midwest, it is good to see SA catch up with the rest of the racing world. When I went to SA or Del Mar, I could not see the point of the pocket programs. Without PPs the program is useless. Any information it may provide, limited as it is, the form provides. I did not understand why the track would spend money to provide a program with no useful information. With the PPs in the program, if one was unable to get a Form prior to coming to the track, one only need to purchase a program. All the tracks in the Midwest have been doing this for years.

--Ray Rittenhouse

I am split on what SA is doing. I liked the original program as it was, very easy to use and carry in your back pocket. So, I disagree with that move. Plus, I believe only California tracks still sell pocket style programs, while the rest sell the magazine style. In fact, Breeders Cup sell the magazine style when they run the races at SA and Del Mar. On selling a $3 program with PPs, love that idea.

--Chas Glazer

I really don't like the size of the new program. It's like carting a magazine around.

--Marietta Gelalich

I’ll just get the Form and skip the program. I’m sure I’ll miss some information by doing that but I can’t think what it would be.

--John O'Sullivan

I don’t mind the new program but if they want you to play the Stronach pick 5 they should have the PPs in the program so you don’t have to buy different racing forms.

--Steve Zolotas

Not a fan. Too big, and it’s not convenient to: a) find the program pages quickly; b) keep it open while trying to bet at self-service machines; c) ease of storage in a pocket/purse when not being utilized; d) PP’s are not DRF thus forcing us to learn new PP’s; e) utilize while race is being run when trying to use my binoculars. I’d like to have the option to purchase whichever I prefer.

--James Leal

This new program is very inconvenient. It's too large for a pocket or even a purse. I hope they go back to the original format.

--Nancy Messineo

Bring it back to the way it was. Think of the casual fan. If you want that information buy the Racing Form.

--Stuart Ray

I hate the new SA Program. What are they doing, attempting to look like the Racing Form? The old convenient, pocket size program was perfect for my needs: mark my pick, stick it in my pocket, make a bet, place ticket in program and return to my pocket. If it ain’t broke...don't fix it!

--Dan Roth

Wonderful day at Santa Anita, except new program. It is cumbersome.

--Bill Casper

I prefer the old, smaller program. The four or five people I've talked with about it feel the same way.

--Ralph Aulenta

There have been some unintended consequences from the program format changes that effects owners and trainers. I am the principal owner of MRO Thoroughbreds. Our horse Untouched Elegance was the winner of the ninth race on Friday. Before the race we had an issue with which silks the jockey would wear and tried to make a change after the entry was made. We were told that there was a change in policy and silk changes would not be allowed because the program now had to be printed earlier. Sorry to see that flexibility go.

--Mike Olszewski

30 minutes of Santa Anita

So, I’m watching TVG Sunday afternoon and in a 30-minute period saw two things at Santa Anita that irritated me and one that was just endearing. Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but doesn’t Stronach own both Gulfstream and Santa Anita? Wouldn’t it make sense to coordinate their race times?

Santa Anita’s second race went off just after the sixth at Gulfstream. TVG, handcuffed by agreements that it show certain tracks live, did the split screen of both tracks and because Gulfstream went first, I had to listen to that call while Michael Wrona’s call didn’t go live until deep stretch. Not TVG’s fault.

The fault, I think, lies in Gulfstream’s total lack of respect for post time. The Gulfstream drag is a known commodity to those who follow the track. Races don’t go until four, five or six minutes after post time reaches zero. It seems if you are going to have bets such as the Stronach 5 (on Fridays only) that there be some consistency on when zero means zero. Just sayin’.

Point two. I was appalled watching the horses load in the third race at Santa Anita as the six horse was mildly balking and one of the gate personnel was kicking dirt at the horse. Twice. Kicking dirt? Oh yeah, that will work. The problem with cameras everywhere is that there are cameras everywhere. Santa Anita, is this OK with you? Look forward to your response.

Finally, what a terrific moment as Britney Eurton of TVG was doing a standup outside Bellafina’s stall. Britney starts by saying maybe the filly will poke her head out. Well, Bellafina, winner of Saturday’s Chandelier, did more than that when she put her head out and did whatever she could to get Britney’s attention. Of course, Britney handled it like a pro and we all started to like Bellafina (and Britney) even more.

Who goofed? I’ve got to know

It’s not exactly a goof, let’s call it a lack of attention. In Sunday’s newsletter, I listed Fashion Business as the favorite for the John Henry Turf Championship. Well, if I had been paying attention instead of trying to figure out how to fold my new Santa Anita program to fit in my back pocket, I would have seen that Steve Andersen and then Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form reported that the horse was scratching and is done for the year.

Santa Anita review

It’s why they call them bridge jumpers. Abel Tasman, the huge favorite in the Grade 1 $300,000 Zenyatta Stakes, just didn’t want to run on Sunday. She finished fifth in a field of six. It created giant show payoffs for those who tried to beat the bridge jumpers, people who lay huge amounts of money for an almost certain small return.

The winner was the “other Baffert ” Vale Dori, who beat La Force by ¾ of a length. Vale Dori, ridden by Joe Talamo, paid $24.60, $13.20 and $40.60 to show. Yup, the show price was the big one. Shenandoah Queen was third.

The question remained, what happened to Abel Tasman?

“I’m worried about that mare because [jockey] Mike [Smith ] said she was lethargic, and she’s up there where all these sick horse are, so I hope she’s not getting sick,” trainer Bob Baffert said. “She was never interested today at all. I’m about as shocked as everybody else, but they’ll do that.

“When I saw Abel break horrible like that, it looked like shades of Arrogate at Del Mar in the San Diego. Mike said after that she wasn’t interested and he didn’t push her, but that’s not the Abel that we know. She’s never run a bad one. He said she felt sound and all that but she was just completely lethargic . . . My main concern is that Abel’s OK and not getting sick on me.”

In the other stakes race, the Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship, Liam the Charmer went from last to first to win the 1 1/4-mile race over Ashleyluvssugar by a half length.

“He’s pretty easy to fall in love with,” said winning trainer Michael McCarthy. “He’s always been a nice horse. This graded stake is probably a year and a half overdo. He’s just hitting his best stride now that he’s 5. He’s like molasses. He just goes through the motions every day. He’s a horse that doesn’t give a whole lot of inclination that he’s real good, that he’s real bad, he just sort of goes about his job and obviously does it quite well, as we saw today.”

Liam the Charmer paid $7.80, $3.80 and $2.60 for Eastern-based jockey Tyler Gaffalione. Ya Gotta Wanna finished third.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday.

Woodbine: $100,000 Classy ‘n Smart Stakes, Ont-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Bear Paw ($12.00)

Belmont (8): $200,000 Temperence Hill Invitational, 3 and up, 1 5/8 miles. Winner: Rocketry ($9.30)

Santa Anita (5): Grade 1 $300,000 Zenyatta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Vale Dori ($24.60)

Belmont: Grade 2 $200,000 Miss Grillo Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Newspaperofrecord ($4.00)

Santa Anita (6): Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Liam the Charmer ($7.80)

Remington (7): $100,000 David M. Vance Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Welder ($9.80)

Remington (8): $175,000 Governor’s Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Hence ($4.40)

Remington (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Remington Park Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: She’s a Julie ($3.80)

Remington (11): Grade 3 $400,000 Oklahoma Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Lone Sailor ($8.80)

Final thought

