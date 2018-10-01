Racing! The ultimate ‘Other Baffert’ wins Zenyatta Stakes

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we turn the newsletter over to your thoughts on the new Santa Anita program.
I asked and you answered. The question is how you liked Santa Anita’s new magazine size program at the expense of the pocket-sized one? Now, there may have been some confusion is there are now two different kinds of programs.
There is a new one, which includes past performances that sells for $3. And there is the one I mentioned above, which is magazine sized but contains the same info as the old pocket-sized program. It sells for $2.50.
Let’s see what you folks have to say:
Big fan of the new program. Adding info like PP’s (past performances) is great for the new racing fan. The additional space also allows for all owners to be listed from Equibase, instead of using “et al”. They included a pull-out section with the old smaller format for those wanting less paper in their pockets. Lots of positives.
--Gary Fenton
I still prefer the old original program, also don't know why the SA track program we can print at home continues to be a lot smaller print than
--Albert Jolet
I hate that racing is getting away from the traditional form and program. I am so much more organized with the pocket program and so much more prepared if I walk up to a window.
--Monty Roberson
I go to the OTB at Lake Perris. Many of the guys there were complaining about the cost of the new program. Very few bought one. I didn't.
--Laurie Flores
I think the added size of the program is well worth the price of not having to pay $10 for a racing form and program. The serious players do their handicapping the night before and don't walk around with a form anyway. The weekend players get to save enough for a coke and hot dog.
--Bill Stepp
I found the new program more informative but harder to handle. The previous slim program more easily fit in my pocket and was more convenient for flipping through the pages. I think they should still provide the slim version and the larger one for more info.
--Gerald Fisch
As a recent transplant from the Midwest, it is good to see SA catch up with the rest of the racing world. When I went to SA or Del Mar, I could not see the point of the pocket programs. Without PPs the program is useless. Any information it may provide, limited as it is, the form provides. I did not understand why the track would spend money to provide a program with no useful information. With the PPs in the program, if one was unable to get a Form prior to coming to the track, one only need to purchase a program. All the tracks in the Midwest have been doing this for years.
--Ray Rittenhouse
I am split on what SA is doing. I liked the original program as it was, very easy to use and carry in your back pocket. So, I disagree with that move. Plus, I believe only California tracks still sell pocket style programs, while the rest sell the magazine style. In fact, Breeders Cup sell the magazine style when they run the races at SA and Del Mar. On selling a $3 program with PPs, love that idea.
--Chas Glazer
I really don't like the size of the new program. It's like carting a magazine around.
--Marietta Gelalich
I’ll just get the Form and skip the program. I’m sure I’ll miss some information by doing that but I can’t think what it would be.
--John O'Sullivan
I don’t mind the new program but if they want you to play the Stronach pick 5 they should have the PPs in the program so you don’t have to buy different racing forms.
--Steve Zolotas
Not a fan. Too big, and it’s not convenient to: a) find the program pages quickly; b) keep it open while trying to bet at self-service machines; c) ease of storage in a pocket/purse when not being utilized; d) PP’s are not DRF thus forcing us to learn new PP’s; e) utilize while race is being run when trying to use my binoculars. I’d like to have the option to purchase whichever I prefer.
--James Leal
This new program is very inconvenient. It's too large for a pocket or even a purse. I hope they go back to the original format.
--Nancy Messineo
Bring it back to the way it was. Think of the casual fan. If you want that information buy the Racing Form.
--Stuart Ray
I hate the new SA Program. What are they doing, attempting to look like the Racing Form? The old convenient, pocket size program was perfect for my needs: mark my pick, stick it in my pocket, make a bet, place ticket in program and return to my pocket. If it ain’t broke...don't fix it!
--Dan Roth
Wonderful day at Santa Anita, except new program. It is cumbersome.
--Bill Casper
I prefer the old, smaller program. The four or five people I've talked with about it feel the same way.
--Ralph Aulenta
There have been some unintended consequences from the program format changes that effects owners and trainers. I am the principal owner of MRO Thoroughbreds. Our horse Untouched Elegance was the winner of the ninth race on Friday. Before the race we had an issue with which silks the jockey would wear and tried to make a change after the entry was made. We were told that there was a change in policy and silk changes would not be allowed because the program now had to be printed earlier. Sorry to see that flexibility go.
--Mike Olszewski
30 minutes of Santa Anita
So, I’m watching TVG Sunday afternoon and in a 30-minute period saw two things at Santa Anita that irritated me and one that was just endearing. Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but doesn’t Stronach own both Gulfstream and Santa Anita? Wouldn’t it make sense to coordinate their race times?
Santa Anita’s second race went off just after the sixth at Gulfstream. TVG, handcuffed by agreements that it show certain tracks live, did the split screen of both tracks and because Gulfstream went first, I had to listen to that call while Michael Wrona’s call didn’t go live until deep stretch. Not TVG’s fault.
The fault, I think, lies in Gulfstream’s total lack of respect for post time. The Gulfstream drag is a known commodity to those who follow the track. Races don’t go until four, five or six minutes after post time reaches zero. It seems if you are going to have bets such as the Stronach 5 (on Fridays only) that there be some consistency on when zero means zero. Just sayin’.
Point two. I was appalled watching the horses load in the third race at Santa Anita as the six horse was mildly balking and one of the gate personnel was kicking dirt at the horse. Twice. Kicking dirt? Oh yeah, that will work. The problem with cameras everywhere is that there are cameras everywhere. Santa Anita, is this OK with you? Look forward to your response.
Finally, what a terrific moment as Britney Eurton of TVG was doing a standup outside Bellafina’s stall. Britney starts by saying maybe the filly will poke her head out. Well, Bellafina, winner of Saturday’s Chandelier, did more than that when she put her head out and did whatever she could to get Britney’s attention. Of course, Britney handled it like a pro and we all started to like Bellafina (and Britney) even more.
Who goofed? I’ve got to know
It’s not exactly a goof, let’s call it a lack of attention. In Sunday’s newsletter, I listed Fashion Business as the favorite for the John Henry Turf Championship. Well, if I had been paying attention instead of trying to figure out how to fold my new Santa Anita program to fit in my back pocket, I would have seen that Steve Andersen and then Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form reported that the horse was scratching and is done for the year.
Santa Anita review
It’s why they call them bridge jumpers. Abel Tasman, the huge favorite in the Grade 1 $300,000 Zenyatta Stakes, just didn’t want to run on Sunday. She finished fifth in a field of six. It created giant show payoffs for those who tried to beat the bridge jumpers, people who lay huge amounts of money for an almost certain small return.
The winner was the “other
The question remained, what happened to Abel Tasman?
“I’m worried about that mare because [jockey]
“When I saw Abel break horrible like that, it looked like shades of Arrogate at Del Mar in the San Diego. Mike said after that she wasn’t interested and he didn’t push her, but that’s not the Abel that we know. She’s never run a bad one. He said she felt sound and all that but she was just completely lethargic . . . My main concern is that Abel’s OK and not getting sick on me.”
In the other stakes race, the Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship, Liam the Charmer went from last to first to win the 1 1/4-mile race over Ashleyluvssugar by a half length.
“He’s pretty easy to fall in love with,” said winning trainer Michael McCarthy. “He’s always been a nice horse. This graded stake is probably a year and a half overdo. He’s just hitting his best stride now that he’s 5. He’s like molasses. He just goes through the motions every day. He’s a horse that doesn’t give a whole lot of inclination that he’s real good, that he’s real bad, he just sort of goes about his job and obviously does it quite well, as we saw today.”
Liam the Charmer paid $7.80, $3.80 and $2.60 for Eastern-based jockey Tyler Gaffalione. Ya Gotta Wanna finished third.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday.
Woodbine: $100,000 Classy ‘n Smart Stakes, Ont-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Bear Paw ($12.00)
Belmont (8): $200,000 Temperence Hill Invitational, 3 and up, 1 5/8 miles. Winner: Rocketry ($9.30)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 1 $300,000 Zenyatta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Vale Dori ($24.60)
Belmont: Grade 2 $200,000 Miss Grillo Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Newspaperofrecord ($4.00)
Santa Anita (6): Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Liam the Charmer ($7.80)
Remington (7): $100,000 David M. Vance Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Welder ($9.80)
Remington (8): $175,000 Governor’s Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Hence ($4.40)
Remington (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Remington Park Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: She’s a Julie ($3.80)
Remington (11): Grade 3 $400,000 Oklahoma Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Lone Sailor ($8.80)
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, September 30.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.86 47.02 1:11.43 1:36.00 1:47.58
|5
|Lucky Soul
|123
|4
|6
|5–2
|5–2
|5–1½
|4–½
|1–½
|Gaffalione
|1.90
|6
|Combat Zone
|123
|5
|1
|4–3½
|4–1½
|4–1½
|5–5
|3–1¾
|T Baze
|1.40
|3
|Pointed
|120
|2
|4
|2–2½
|2–2½
|2–1½
|3–1
|5–½
|Gonzalez
|6.80
LUCKY SOUL a bit slow to begin, angled in and chased inside then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in a bit from the whip in midstretch but rallied under strong handling to edge the runner-up late. CULPABLE stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, gained the lead outside rivals in midstretch, inched away from that pair and also drifted in and was caught late. COMBAT ZONE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, was in a bit tight off heels past the eighth pole then outfinished rivals for the show. BITTER RING HOME s bit washy at the gate, broke out slightly and a bit slowly, was three deep early then dueled outside a rival, battled between foes in midstretch, drifted in some in deep stretch and weakened late. POINTED between foes early, dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, steadied in tight in deep stretch and also weakened late. WHEN JESUS WALKED angled in and saved ground off the pace, steadied in tight into the second turn, continued inside, came out late and went outside a rival at the wire but did not rally.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.27 46.11 58.52 1:10.99
|5
|Montmartre
|120
|4
|1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–4¼
|Smith
|0.40
|4
|Brioso
|120
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3–1
|Franco
|31.60
|6
|Camby
|120
|5
|3
|3–hd
|4–3
|4–½
|5
|Pereira
|4.60
MONTMARTRE had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the turn, inched away in upper stretch and won clear under a couple of left handed cracks of the whip and a hold late while drifting in some. ACED a step slow to begin, saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. BRIOSO broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn, drifted inward in midstretch but gained the show. DRE DAN dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CAMBY angled in and stalked outside the runner-up, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.78 45.65 58.20 1:11.28
|5
|It'sjustanillusion
|122
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2¾
|Smith
|0.90
|2
|Devils Dance
|122
|2
|3
|2–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–8½
|Bejarano
|3.70
|Choi
|122
|6
|2
|6
|5–hd
|5–8
|5–21
|Gutierrez
|28.90
IT'SJUSTANILLUSION sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted in some in midstretch and won clear under a left handed crack of the whip and steady handling. ENAMORED angled in and stalked inside, came out slightly when in a bit close off the heels of the winner in midstretch and outfinished a rival for the place. DEVILS DANCE stalked a bit off the rail then outside the runner-up on the turn and in the stretch and was clearly best of the others. SPEEDETTE was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. CHOI chased outside a rival to the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and also weakened. KALLINIKI broke in and a bit slowly then bobbled slightly, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
FOURTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.52 43.08 1:05.30 1:11.33
|5
|Tiz a Billy
|123
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–3
|1–6
|1–7½
|Pereira
|0.80
|4
|Broken Up
|118
|4
|5
|8–3
|7–hd
|7–1
|3–½
|Figueroa
|18.10
|7
|River Echo
|123
|7
|7
|6–1
|6–4
|5–½
|5–nk
|Van Dyke
|6.00
|3
|Puriano
|123
|3
|6
|7–3
|8–3½
|8–2
|7–hd
|Gonzalez
|19.40
|8
|Reign On
|123
|8
|3
|2–2
|2–hd
|6–1
|9
|Elliott
|17.80
TIZ A BILLY sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail then kicked clear and angled in on the hill and drew off in the stretch under a steady hand ride and a hold late. INCENSED chased a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and edged foes for second four wide on the line. BROKEN UP settled just off the inside then chased along the rail, came out a bit in the stretch and split foes on the line for the show. MONYDONTSPENITSELF had speed three deep then stalked outside, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. RIVER ECHO (GB) chased off the rail, angled in on the hill, continued inside in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. ALLABOUTMIKE broke a bit slowly, chased inside, came out some in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary response between foes late. PURIANO settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the hill, came out some in the stretch and did not rally. THEYCALLHIMTHEKID a bit slow to begin, settled off the pace just off the rail then inside to the stretch, came out in the drive and lacked the necessary response. REIGN ON (GB) between foes early, pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked just off the rail, dropped back into the stretch and weakened. TEMPLE KEYS dropped back near the outer rail in the early running and was pulled up after the right hand curve but walked off. Rail on hill at zero.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Zenyatta Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.98 48.02 1:12.35 1:38.07 1:44.88
|4
|Vale Dori
|123
|4
|4
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–¾
|Talamo
|11.30
|1
|Shenandoah Queen
|121
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–2½
|3–2¼
|T Baze
|20.50
|2
|Abel Tasman
|125
|2
|6
|6
|6
|5–3
|5–5
|5–10
|Smith
|0.10
VALE DORI (ARG) stalked the pace off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, edged clear and held on gamely. LA FORCE (GER) chased just off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. SHENANDOAH QUEEN sent along inside early, set the pace on the rail, fought back on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, could not match the top pair in the final furlong but held third. LEMOONA three deep early, stalked off the rail, angled in some leaving the second turn and lacked a rally. ABEL TASMAN bobbled in a bit of a slow start then dropped back just off the inside, went up three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in some under urging leaving that turn and lacked a response in the stretch. FOOL'S PARADISE also bobbled some at the start, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'John Henry Turf Championship Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.43 47.61 1:11.42 1:34.48 1:58.01
|6
|Liam the Charmer
|121
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–1
|2–hd
|1–½
|Gaffalione
|2.90
|4
|Ya Gotta Wanna
|121
|4
|5–2
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–1½
|3–hd
|Franco
|4.00
|5
|Secretary At War
|121
|5
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–½
|3–1
|5–5
|5–11½
|Van Dyke
|3.90
LIAM THE CHARMER angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, swung four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead outside the runner-up in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR between foes early, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, inched away leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch, fought back inside the winner and went willingly to the end. YA GOTTA WANNA stalked between foes early then outside a rival, continued inside on the backstretch and second turn and in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. ANN ARBOR EDDIE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was between foes past midstretch and was edged for third. SECRETARY AT WAR four wide on the hill, angled in and pulled his way along to stalk the pace outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. RITZY A. P. pulled along the inside and steadied early, came off the rail on the first turn to stalk the pace outside a rival, dropped back three deep on the second turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.36 45.85 58.23 1:11.34
|6
|Cute Knows Cute
|117
|6
|3
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–4½
|Figueroa
|2.40
|7
|Twisted Rosie
|115
|7
|2
|4–1
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–ns
|Fuentes
|8.10
|5
|Palace
|120
|5
|1
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–1
|5–½
|Pedroza
|4.80
|Carryover $5,451
CUTE KNOWS CUTE dueled outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the turn, inched away into the stretch and drew clear under urging. AMERS saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. TWISTED ROSIE chased outside then off the rail, angled in some leaving the turn, came out a bit in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. PULPITINTHESKY bobbled in a bit of a slow start, came off the rail on the backstretch and chased three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. PALACE PAYNTER had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and weakened. SPECTACULAR MOVE very reluctant to load, settled a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MAJESTIC AUTHORITY broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then angled in a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch, dropped back, was eased up through the final furlong but did cross the wire.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.25 45.19 1:10.62 1:24.04
|3
|Face of Victory
|123
|3
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–¾
|T Baze
|5.00
|5
|Old Indian Trick
|120
|5
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1
|3–3¾
|Talamo
|6.70
|2
|Sequentially
|123
|2
|2
|4–½
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–5½
|Franco
|6.30
|8
|Livin On Prayer
|120
|8
|6
|7–hd
|6–1½
|7–3
|7–1¼
|Prat
|4.10
|6
FACE OF VICTORY sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, met the bid of a rival in the stretch, inched away again under urging past midstretch and held on gamely. POCKET PERSONALITY stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and went on willingly late. OLD INDIAN TRICK close up stalking the pace between horses three wide then a bit off the rail on the turn, bid outside the winner in midstretch then could not match the top pair late but held third. GRYFFINDOR chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, swung out four wide into the stretch and improved position. SEQUENTIALLY stalked between horses, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally in the drive. CATCH FIRE bobbled in a bit of a slow start, went up inside to stalk the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. LIVIN ON PRAYER chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. HERE IS HAPPY settled then chased between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.44 43.22 1:05.73 1:11.82
|5
|Flip the Coin Jan
|113
|5
|4
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–¾
|Figueroa
|6.30
|9
|Ultimate Bango
|122
|9
|1
|6–1½
|6–hd
|2–1½
|3–2¼
|Fuentes
|10.20
|1
|Cats Blame
|121
|1
|10
|9–2
|9–4
|7–hd
|5–1¾
|Conner
|19.60
|2
|Facts Matter
|115
|2
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–½
|7–¾
|Espinoza
|37.00
|6
|Invasion Looming
|121
|6
|3
|4–hd
|5–hd
|8–½
|9–2¼
|Pena
|52.20
FLIP THE COIN JAN had speed between horses then inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, kicked clear, drifted out in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. OISEAU DE GUERRE chased outside then alongside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and finished well. ULTIMATE BANGO stalked outside then four wide, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch then angled inward in deep stretch and went willingly to the end. PLACIDO chased off the rail then inside on the hill, hopped onto the dirt crossing then bobbled, went around a rival in deep stretch, continued toward the inside and lacked the needed rally. CATS BLAME broke in and a bit slowly, settled inside, was in bit tight into the stretch, split rivals in late stretch and bested the others. RIDE TO THE WIRE pressed then stalked between foes, continued outside a rival leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch and weakened. FACTS MATTER went up inside to press the pace then saved ground stalking the winner and also weakened. DIVERSIONIST a bit slow to begin, settled inside, came out leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. INVASION LOOMING pressed then stalked between horses, continued outside a rival leaving the hill and weakened in the stretch. DAVID'S MEMORY prompted the pace four wide then stalked outside foes, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at zero.
