Racing! Interesting stat on Accelerate

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for another weekend of fall racing.

Last Friday, we turned the floor over to our own Rob Henie to make the case for Justify being the horse of the year. This week, we’ve found this nice little bit of equine research by Jeff Tufts that talks about what Accelerate has done.

Jeff used to be the morning-line maker and timer at Santa Anita, Hollywood Park and Del Mar. He’s retired to Oregon but still follows the horses. Take a read at what he has unearthed. Jeff, floor is yours.

“I might have missed it, but I haven't seen any story that pointed out that Accelerate, in winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic, hit a major milestone--winning four Grade 1 races at 1 1/4 miles on the dirt in a single year.

“It might seem like a fairly unacknowledged accomplishment, but maybe it shouldn't be. Grade 1 races are the ultimate goal for any horse, and one mile and one-quarter on the dirt is still the classic distance in American racing and will remain so (because of the Kentucky Derby and the BC Classic) no matter how much money is thrown at turf races or nine-furlong dirt races (sorry Pegasus).

“Alysheba did it five times in 1988, opening his 4-year-old season with the Strub and the Big 'Cap and ending it with the Woodward, the Meadowlands Cup and the BC Classic.

“The list of top horses that ran in the graded-stakes era but didn't hit the magic number of four includes Alydar, Forego, Spectacular Bid, Easy Goer, John Henry, Sunday Silence, Holy Bull, A.P. Indy, Best Pal, Skip Away, Curlin, Ghostzapper and Tiznow as well as Secretariat, Seattle Slew and the two most recent Triple Crown winners.

“Looking back through the DRF Champions book, the only pre-graded stakes horses I could find that probably would have been credited with four Grade 1 10-furlong wins in a year were Gun Bow in 1964 (Strub, Gulfstream Park Handicap, Brooklyn Handicap and Woodward) and Round Table in 1958 (SA Maturity, SA Handicap, Gulfstream Park Handicap and Woodward).

We couldn’t find a feature, so the feature found us. King Abner won his allowance by a stunning 7 ¼ lengths in the mile allowance. King Abner went gate to wire for jockey Tyler Baze . The horse paid $8.20, $3.80 and $2.40 for trainer Phil D’Amato . Ground Attack was second Californoa Journey was third.

It’s an eight-race card with two turf races. First post is the usual 12:30 p.m. The feature, I think, is the fourth race, fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs in an allowance/optional claimer for a total purse of $56,000. The favorite, at 2-1, is Kelly’s Humor, who despite being winless this year has been running heavy compay graded stakes back i.n Kentucky and Saratoga. Peter Miller is the trainer and Flavien Prat gets the ride. This is her first race in Southern California.

The second favorite is Steph Being Steph, who strung a series of in-the-money finishes before an 11 th in the Unzip Me Stakes. She is 5-2 for Brian Koriner and Tiago Pereira .

Sophomore filly from the Jeff Mullins barn has a steadily improving pattern and gets some class relief as she drops back in with allowance company. She broke her maiden over this course, so everything looks right for a top try if she can get an honest pace to run at.

"There will be a $12,104 pick six carryover on Friday night. It starts in the third race with a four-furlong event headed by recent winner Molly Got Even.

"The $25,000 Corona Chick Handicap is the main quarter-horse race going as the eighth and final race Friday night. Arizona Favorite and Mister FDD, the second and third place finishers, respectively, in the $137,000 Wild West Futurity on Oct. 28, will highlight the 400-yard dash for 2-year-olds. Arizona Favorite was a standout in the Wild West trials before his solid effort against KR Hi Five in the final. The Ruben Magallanes -trained runner was second in the Pot O' Gold Futurity earlier this year.

"Eight of Saturday's 10 races are stakes, five of them graded events as part of the Bank of America Challenge Championships card. The rematch between BH Lisas Boy and champion Hold Air Hostage in the Grade 1 $250,000 Bank of America Challenge Championship will head the evening, which starts at 6 p.m.

"BH Lisas Boy and Hold Air Hostage first met in the California Championship on Aug. 11. The first half of the race was all Hold Air Hostage, as he held a daylight advantage until the 6-year-old veteran BH Lisas Boy kicked it into a higher gear. From there, the second half belonged to the son of Mighty Invictus, as he moved from fourth to win his second stakes of the year. Ridden by Cesar De Alba , BH Lisas Boy had also won the Grade 1 Brad McKinzie Los Alamitos Winter Championship in February. De Alba reunites with BH Lisas Boy after missing a couple of his races with an injury. He'll ride the winner of 19 races and $585,162 from post four.

"Trained by Jaime Gomez and ridden by Rodrigo Sigala Vallejo , Hold Air Hostage will start from the outside post 11 while looking to add to his nine wins and $1,352,051. The Apollitical Jess gelding enters this race after a fifth in the Robert Boniface Los Alamitos Invitational Championship. Other top contenders include Katies Easy Moves, fourth in a pair of Grade 1s this season, and the Brazilian Challenge Championship winner Corona Jumpin MRL.

"Led by One Sweet Racy, 10 top distaffers race in the Grade 1, $100,000 AQHA Distaff Challenge. Runner-up to Hold Air Hostage in the 2017 All American Derby, One Sweet Racy won the California Distaff Challenge on Aug. 12 and enters after running second in the Grade 1 Mildred Vessels Memorial Handicap to multiple stakes winner Jess Ravin. One Hot Habit and local stakes winner Duck Dash N Go are among the other top contenders.

" Steve Luhn of the Salt Lake Tribune pointed out on Twitter that last Sunday's Grade 1 Los Alamitos Super Derby Sunday featured "A very BYU exacta. Winner (Jesstacartel) owned by Wally Joyner's wife. KVN Corona named after (New England Patriots linebacker) Kyle Van Noy ran second. Both horses are Utah-bred." At BYU, Joyner starred in baseball and Van Noy was a third team All-American in football.

The Cartel Dream caught my eye on the video tape replay and so did Getit Hot. The odds will be much better on The Cartel Dream, who is coming off two rugged trips when well beaten. He missed the break badly and was loaded with run late in last seventh-place outing. He can easily win if he repeats his first three races. Getit Hot took advantage of the outside post draw for a daylight victory in last and gets positive class hike. Use both horses in the exotics.

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, November 15. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 5th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.45 45.44 57.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Devils Dance 122 3 5 2–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ Bejarano 4.30 1 Miss Stormy D 122 1 6 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 2–½ Franco 8.00 7 Rather Nosy 122 6 3 3–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–ns Prat 1.50 4 Gallantlystreaming 122 4 1 4–½ 4–hd 4–1½ 4–½ Van Dyke 4.00 5 Mo Me Mo My 122 5 4 5–hd 5–2½ 5–3½ 5–5½ Gutierrez 2.60 2 Elusively 117 2 2 6 6 6 6 Figueroa 37.70

3 DEVILS DANCE 10.60 5.80 3.00 1 MISS STORMY D 7.80 4.20 7 RATHER NOSY 2.40

$1 EXACTA (3-1) $29.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $38.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-7-4) $21.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-7) $41.00

Winner–Devils Dance Ch.f.2 by Goldencents out of Dance Darling, by Devil's Bag. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Six-S Racing Stable and Barron, Shirley A.. Mutuel Pool $169,802 Exacta Pool $92,618 Quinella Pool $4,244 Superfecta Pool $32,254 Trifecta Pool $52,074. Scratched–Miss Alegria.

DEVILS DANCE had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn, gained a slim lead into the stretch, battled outside that one through a long drive and gamely prevailed under urging. MISS STORMY D went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. RATHER NOSY four wide early, prompted the pace three deep, stalked outside on the turn and alongside a foe into the stretch and held third between horses late. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) pulled between horses and was in tight a half mile out, stalked inside on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. MO ME MO MY stalked between foes and also was in tight nearing the half mile pole, split horses leaving the turn, came out in the stretch and was edged for a minor award three wide on the line. ELUSIVELY between rivals early, stalked inside, fell back some on the turn, came out in the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.59 48.67 1:13.69 1:26.67 1:39.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Ack 122 5 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 1–hd Maldonado 3.80 8 Silent Alarm 120 8 1 2–1 2–hd 2–1 2–3 2–6¼ Pereira 3.90 3 Classy Chasie 122 3 7 8 6–½ 6–6 4–hd 3–3¼ T Baze 10.80 7 Redrock Trail 122 7 8 3–1 3–2 3–2½ 3–2 4–1¾ Van Dyke 2.80 1 Sooner Better 122 1 6 6–½ 4–hd 4–hd 5–1 5–½ Desormeaux 2.40 6 Spectator's Dream 113 6 3 7–1 8 7–7 7–15 6–1¼ Payeras 64.60 4 Rockandahardplace 122 4 4 5–1 5–1½ 5–2 6–4½ 7–26 Delgadillo 7.50 2 Bean Street 120 2 5 4–2½ 7–3 8 8 8 Flores 108.80

5 ACK 9.60 4.60 3.60 8 SILENT ALARM 4.80 3.80 3 CLASSY CHASIE 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $63.40 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $16.80 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $21.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-3-7) $42.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-3) $77.20

Winner–Ack B.c.2 by Giant's Causeway out of Jor Jah, by Street Sense. Bred by T. F. Van Meter & Ricky Stivers (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Big Chief Racing, LLC, ERJ Racing, LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and VanMeter II, Thomas F.. Mutuel Pool $175,937 Daily Double Pool $39,857 Exacta Pool $101,135 Quinella Pool $4,762 Superfecta Pool $43,715 Trifecta Pool $68,028. Scratched–none.

ACK had speed between horses then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, inched away leaving the second turn, fought back along the fence in the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. SILENT ALARM three deep into the first turn, pressed the pace outside the winner then between foes leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, stalked leaving that turn, re-bid alongside the winner into the stretch and battled gamely to the wire. CLASSY CHASIE chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. REDROCK TRAIL broke a step slow and a bit awkwardly, went four wide into the first turn then stalked off the rail, bid three deep leaving the backstretch, tracked again leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. SOONER BETTER chased inside then split horses midway on the backstretch and again into the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and also weakened. SPECTATOR'S DREAM chased three deep then off the rail, continued a bit off the fence on the second turn and did not rally. ROCKANDAHARDPLACE bobbled at the start, chased off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn and also into the stretch and lacked a further response. BEAN STREET saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.38 46.92 1:11.77 1:24.38 1:37.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Mo See Cal 122 2 1 2–2½ 2–2½ 1–½ 1–1 1–1¼ Smith 0.80 4 Starr of Quality 124 4 5 5–1½ 4–1 3–hd 2–1½ 2–4¼ Pereira 3.60 5 Convince 120 5 2 4–hd 5–½ 4–hd 3–2 3–3¼ Gutierrez 9.50 1 Aunt Lubie 120 1 6 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 4–2 4–2¾ Prat 7.40 6 Whirling 120 6 4 6 6 5–1 5–1 5–1 Van Dyke 7.60 3 Chickatini 120 3 3 3–1 3–hd 6 6 6 Franco 9.10

2 MO SEE CAL 3.60 2.60 2.10 4 STARR OF QUALITY 3.20 2.40 5 CONVINCE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $4.50 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $6.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-1) $3.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $7.65

Winner–Mo See Cal Grr.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Do Dat Blues, by Lydgate. Bred by Rozamund Barclay (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch and David A Bernsen LLC. Mutuel Pool $140,925 Daily Double Pool $20,964 Exacta Pool $77,621 Quinella Pool $3,923 Superfecta Pool $34,913 Trifecta Pool $45,907. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $34.50. Pick Three Pool $51,355.

MO SEE CAL had good early speed a bit off the rail then dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the second turn, inched away into the stretch and held gamely under some left handed urging. STARR OF QUALITY stalked a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn, went three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch, loomed behind the winner in midstretch, could not catch that one but was clearly second best. CONVINCE three deep on the first turn, chased just off the rail then outside a rival, was between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. AUNT LUBIE went up inside with a bid on the first turn, dueled along the rail, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened in the stretch. WHIRLING four wide into the first turn, chased off the inside, angled in leaving the backstretch, saved ground on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. CHICKATINI three deep into the first turn, stalked just off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000. Time 23.63 48.25 1:12.69 1:36.88 1:42.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Tig Tog 122 6 5 6–2½ 6–1½ 5–1½ 2–1 1–2¼ Van Dyke 2.30 4 See That Kat 122 4 6 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 2–ns Prat 2.70 1 Sensible Thoughts 122 1 7 7 7 7 5–hd 3–¾ Bejarano 12.50 2 Breezy Bee 122 2 3 3–1 3–1½ 3–½ 3–½ 4–3½ Desormeaux 5.90 5 Gattaia 122 5 4 5–½ 4–hd 4–1½ 4–1 5–1¾ Talamo 5.00 3 Super Good 114 3 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 6–4 6–2¼ Figueroa 11.50 8 Bella Papa 122 7 2 4–1 5–1½ 6–1 7 7 T Baze 5.40

6 TIG TOG (IRE) 6.60 3.40 2.60 4 SEE THAT KAT 4.00 3.00 1 SENSIBLE THOUGHTS 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $13.00 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $14.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $12.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-2) $22.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-1) $39.80

Winner–Tig Tog (IRE) B.f.3 by Dark Angel (IRE) out of Deira Dubai (GB), by Green Desert. Bred by T. & G. Molan (IRE). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and ERJ Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $155,398 Daily Double Pool $21,212 Exacta Pool $78,570 Quinella Pool $3,759 Superfecta Pool $31,361 Trifecta Pool $49,849. Scratched–Journal Entry. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-6) paid $16.10. Pick Three Pool $28,564. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-2-7) paid $4.30.

TIG TOG (IRE) stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in and bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear. SEE THAT KAT stalked off the rail then outside a rival, was briefly between horses on the second turn, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead into the stretch, battled inside the winner in midstretch and just held second. SENSIBLE THOUGHTS saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch and just missed the place. BREEZY BEE stalked the pace inside, awaited room leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. GATTAIA angled in on the first turn, chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled out when a bit crowded in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. SUPER GOOD sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BELLA PAPA three deep early, chased outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.11 47.55 1:13.32 1:26.16 1:39.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Sweet Treat 119 7 3 2–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ Figueroa 6.00 2 Rolling Shadow 124 2 8 4–hd 4–hd 2–½ 2–3 2–4¾ Gutierrez 4.50 6 Copper Cowgirl 117 6 7 9 7–½ 6–1 4–1 3–hd Payeras 8.30 9 Inland Empire 122 9 5 6–hd 5–1 5–2 5–½ 4–1 Delgadillo 4.70 4 Peachy 120 4 6 8–hd 9 7–5 7–15 5–½ Cruz 6.30 1 K P's Smokin 122 1 2 5–1 6–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 6–2½ Van Dyke 2.40 8 Pray for Corday 113 8 4 3–1 2–hd 4–½ 6–2 7–22 Fuentes 33.00 3 Sugaratsundown 120 3 1 1–hd 3–½ 9 8–½ 8–hd Pereira 94.90 5 Mousey Mousey 122 5 9 7–hd 8–hd 8–2½ 9 9 Franco 7.50

7 SWEET TREAT 14.00 6.80 5.40 2 ROLLING SHADOW 6.00 3.80 6 COPPER COWGIRL 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $40.80 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $31.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $30.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-9) $83.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-6) $89.00

Winner–Sweet Treat B.m.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Sweet and Savory, by Storm Cat. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Milt Policzer. Mutuel Pool $191,916 Daily Double Pool $17,296 Exacta Pool $96,759 Quinella Pool $4,507 Superfecta Pool $43,095 Trifecta Pool $62,566. Claimed–Sweet Treat by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Inland Empire by Marisa Lizza Racing. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-7) paid $17.45. Pick Three Pool $40,116. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-6/7-7) 4 correct paid $67.30. Pick Four Pool $152,724. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-2-6/7-7) 5 correct paid $473.55. Pick Five Pool $410,454.

SWEET TREAT had speed three deep then set a pressured pace between foes, inched away a half mile out, continued just off the rail, drifted out a bit from the whip in deep stretch and held gamely. ROLLING SHADOW pulled early, stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, loomed behind the winner in midstretch, could not quite match that one in the final furlong but was clearly second best. COPPER COWGIRL angled in on the first turn and chased just off the rail, tugged her way between horses a half mile out, angled in on the second turn, went around a rival in deep stretch and edged a foe for third. INLAND EMPIRE stalked four wide then three deep, bid three wide into the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. PEACHY a bit washy at the gate, bobbled at the break, stalked between foes then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. K P'S SMOKIN saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. PRAY FOR CORDAY four wide into the first turn, pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside, continued three wide into the stretch and weakened. SUGARATSUNDOWN had speed between foes then angled in and dueled inside, stalked leaving the backstretch, dropped back between horses on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. MOUSEY MOUSEY stalked three deep, was four wide leaving the backstretch, dropped back outside on the second turn, also gave way and was eased in the lane.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.74 44.99 56.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Sold It 122 5 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–nk Gutierrez 2.20 7 Data Storm Kitty 122 7 2 2–2 2–3 2–3 2–1 Fuentes 3.10 3 Objective 122 3 8 8 8 7–1½ 3–hd Stevens 4.40 2 Shut It Up 117 2 4 6–1 6–½ 5–1 4–½ Figueroa 4.00 1 Apples Arch 122 1 3 4–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 5–ns Quinonez 9.10 8 Harmless 122 8 6 3–hd 4–2 4–3 6–3¼ Prat 7.20 4 Comegowithme 122 4 5 5–1 5–1½ 6–1 7–1½ Pereira 52.20 6 Any Two Cards 122 6 7 7–1½ 7–1½ 8 8 Cruz 55.60

5 SOLD IT 6.40 3.40 2.60 7 DATA STORM KITTY 4.00 2.60 3 OBJECTIVE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $57.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $13.80 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $12.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-3-2) $16.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-3) $24.65

Winner–Sold It Grr.f.2 by The Factor out of Charade, by Malibu Moon. Bred by Jeanne Canty, Judy Hicks, Kathryn Nikkel& Pegasus Stud LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Dunne, Ciaran and Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $232,967 Daily Double Pool $15,960 Exacta Pool $127,841 Quinella Pool $6,045 Superfecta Pool $57,001 Trifecta Pool $84,528. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-5) paid $42.55. Pick Three Pool $25,605.

SOLD IT angled in and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted out some and held on gamely under urging. DATA STORM KITTY also was angled in and dueled outside the winner, was floated out a bit into the stretch and in deep stretch and continued willingly to the wire. OBJECTIVE broke slowly, settled inside to the stretch, came out a bit in upper stretch and surged between foes late. SHUT IT UP saved ground chasing the pace and finished with interest inside but was edged for the show. APPLES ARCH stalked the pace inside, came out a bit into the stretch and also was edged for a minor award between foes late. HARMLESS angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share late. COMEGOWITHME between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, was outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. ANY TWO CARDS broke slowly, settled outside a rival then off the rail leaving the turn and lacked a response in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.51 47.81 1:12.29 1:24.35 1:36.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 King Abner 122 4 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–6 1–7¼ T Baze 3.10 7 Ground Attack 122 5 3 2–1 2–1 3–2 3–7 2–1¼ Franco 2.40 5 California Journey 122 3 6 5–8 5–7 2–½ 2–½ 3–9 Gutierrez 1.90 3 Plain Wrap 122 2 5 3–hd 4–½ 5–4 5–3½ 4–1 Flores 24.10 8 New Karma 122 6 2 4–1½ 3–hd 4–2½ 4–1½ 5–3¼ Cruz 7.40 2 Duluth 120 1 4 6 6 6 6 6 Talamo 5.50

6 KING ABNER 8.20 3.80 2.40 7 GROUND ATTACK 3.60 2.40 5 CALIFORNIA JOURNEY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $42.00 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $12.10 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $11.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-5-3) $12.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-5) $15.35

Winner–King Abner Grr.g.4 by Hansen out of Margarita Salt, by Salt Lake. Bred by Golden Eagle Farm (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Summit Racing LLC, Ticket to Ride LLC, and Rojas, Jackie. Mutuel Pool $171,384 Daily Double Pool $26,526 Exacta Pool $107,412 Quinella Pool $4,670 Superfecta Pool $40,148 Trifecta Pool $68,381. Claimed–New Karma by Pender Racing LLC, St. Hilaire, Christopher, Porter, Brian and Fetkin, Bob. Trainer: Michael Pender. Scratched–Minoso, Ninety Nine Proof. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-6) paid $67.95. Pick Three Pool $23,751.

KING ABNER bobbled some at the start, sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted in a bit from the whip in the stretch and drew off under urging. GROUND ATTACK fractious in the gate, stalked just off the rail then outside a rival leaving the second turn and outfinished that one for the place. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY broke behind the field, settled just off the rail chasing the pace, angled in on the second turn and was outfinished for second. PLAIN WRAP angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. NEW KARMA stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide into the second turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and also weakened. DULUTH dropped back along the inside early, saved ground off the pace, swung out a bit wide into the stretch and failed to menace.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.09 48.21 1:13.46 1:37.68 2:00.99 2:12.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Epical 120 7 2–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–6 1–6¾ T Baze 4.30 2 Tough It Out 124 2 5–1½ 4–½ 5–2 4–½ 3–2½ 2–½ Pereira 3.10 1 Red King 122 1 8–½ 8–1½ 7–hd 6–hd 6–1½ 3–1¼ Franco 10.00 6 Hard Fought 122 6 1–hd 2–hd 3–1 2–hd 2–½ 4–hd Roman 18.00 11 Saltini 124 10 7–1 7–hd 8–½ 8–hd 5–hd 5–1 Stevens 9.60 4 Lucky Soul 122 4 10 10 10 10 7–2½ 6–1 Prat 4.00 3 Icy Street 122 3 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–2 7–hd 4–½ 7–2¼ Van Dyke 11.30 5 Alsatian 124 5 9–1½ 9–1 9–2 9–2½ 8–hd 8–3¾ Smith 7.50 8 Save Ground 124 8 4–½ 3–1 2–hd 3–hd 9–1½ 9–1¼ Gutierrez 16.60 9 Gain Ground 122 9 3–hd 5–1½ 4–½ 5–1½ 10 10 Cruz 15.70

7 EPICAL 10.60 5.40 3.40 2 TOUGH IT OUT 4.20 3.20 1 RED KING 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $62.80 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $26.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $21.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-6) $150.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-1-6-11) $11,876.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1) $75.70

Winner–Epical B.g.3 by Uncle Mo out of Klondike Hills, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Jamm, Ltd. (KY). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $267,219 Daily Double Pool $77,456 Exacta Pool $163,554 Quinella Pool $7,189 Superfecta Pool $81,245 Super High Five Pool $15,562 Trifecta Pool $122,905. Claimed–Tough It Out by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Tartini, Terrys Tom Cat. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-7) paid $73.70. Pick Three Pool $127,203. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-5-6-7) 4 correct paid $457.50. Pick Four Pool $282,416. 50-Cent Pick Five (6/7-7-5-6-7) 5 correct paid $1,594.60. Pick Five Pool $217,384. $2 Pick Six (2-6/7-7-5-6-7) 6 correct paid $14,515.00. Pick Six Pool $159,893. $2 Pick Six (2-6/7-7-5-6-7) 5 out of 6 paid $73.80. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-6/7-7-5-6-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $27,993. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $908.40. Place Pick All Pool $23,236.

EPICAL between horses early, dueled outside a rival then inched away and angled in past the wire the first time, set the pace inside, opened up on the backstretch and final turn and drew off under urging in the stretch. TOUGH IT OUT saved ground stalking the pace, split horses into the last turn, continued outside a rival on that turn and in the stretch then a bit off the rail in deep stretch and edged a foe for the place. RED KING chased along the inside, steadied in tight into the final turn, continued inside, came out past midstretch and was edged for second. HARD FOUGHT angled in and dueled inside then saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the rail in the stretch and lacked a late response. SALTINI wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. LUCKY SOUL settled a bit off the rail, split rivals leaving the final turn, came out in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ICY STREET chased just off the inside, split horses into the last turn, continued inside on that turn, came out a bit into the stretch and did not rally. ALSATIAN chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, went four wide into the final turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SAVE GROUND between foes early, stalked outside a rival then three deep between horses leaving the backstretch, continued three wide on the final turn and into the stretch and weakened. GAIN GROUND chased outside then four wide into and on the last turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and also weakened.