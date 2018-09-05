Advertisement

L.A. County Fair Meet starts at Los Alamitos on Thursday

John Cherwa
By
Sep 05, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Once On Whiskey, with Flavien Prat on the mount edges Draft Pick, with Joseph Talamo, to win the Grade III, $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby on July 14, 2018. Horse racing returns to Los Alamitos on Thursday. (Benoit Photo)

Los Alamitos picks up Southern California horse racing for the next three weeks with the 12-day L.A. County Fair Meet starting Thursday.

The fair is in Pomona, but it no longer has a race track. Instead, those racing days were awarded to this Los Alamitos meeting. It’s important to note that it is called a Fair Meet because mutuel takeout is higher at the fairs.

For example, takeout, which in cards would be called a rake, is 15.43% at Santa Anita, Del Mar and the two other Los Alamitos meetings. During this period, it is 16.77% for win, place and show instead of 15.43%. Exactas and doubles jump from 22.68% to 24.02% while all but one part of the rest of the exotic wagering goes from 23.68% to 25.02%.

There is a lower 14% takeout on the Players’ Pick 5, a 50-cent wager on the first five races.

All the races are on the dirt as Los Alamitos does not have a turf course.

Racing is Thursday through Sunday with a daily post of 1 p.m.

Los Alamitos will have five stakes races. There will be two stakes this Saturday, the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going six furlongs and the $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile.

The second weekend will have the $100,000 Barretts Debutante on Sept. 15 for 2-year-old fillies that were bought at a Barretts sale going 6 1/2 furlongs. On Sept. 16, a new stakes will be added, the $100,000 Los Alamitos Special for horses going 1 1/4 miles.

The final weekend has one stakes. The $100,000 Barretts Juvenile will be Sept. 22 with the same restrictions as the Debutante, except for colts and geldings.

Racing returns to Santa Anita on Sept. 28.

