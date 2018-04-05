Jordan Spieth goes on birdie streak to take Masters lead with a 66; injured Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar are second

But all are chasing Spieth, who hasn't won this season, and had struggled at times with his putting. But he lived up to being the tournament favorite with a 66 powered by an eagle on the par-five eighth and five consecutive birdies from the 13th through 17th holes. At the 18th, Spieth made a critical bogey save with a deft pitch from the side of the green after he drove into the trees and had to chip out.