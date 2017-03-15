Roger Federer makes quick work of Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open

Roger Federer decisively won the latest edition of his long and splendid rivalry with Rafael Nadal, advancing to the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-2, 6-3 victory in a match that was keenly anticipated since the draw placed them in the same quarter.

Federer, who in January ended six months of inactivity by winning the Australian Open championship — his 18th Grand Slam tournament title — was precise and poised Wednesday in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Stadium 1. Federer’s victory cut Nadal’s edge in their head-to-head series to 23-13 and was completed in just more than 68 minutes.

Federer, seeded No. 9 here, started out strong and broke Nadal’s serve to start the match. He broke Nadal’s serve again in the fifth game for a 4-1 lead on a brilliant return. He finished off the set with a forehand winner against Nadal, who was seeded No. 5.

Federer, 35, got an early break in the second set, too, breaking Nadal in the third game with a cross-court forehand to take a 2-1 lead. The rest of the set went according to serve as both reeled off some spectacular shots, but the triumph went to Federer.

His quarterfinal opponent will be No. 15-seeded Nick Kyrgios of Australia, who upset No. 2 Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 7-6 (3), in the previous match on that court.

helene.elliott@latimes.com

