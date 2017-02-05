Pac-12: Cal survives scare, wins 4th in a row

Charlie Moore scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half and Grant Mullins made eight free throws over the final 71 seconds as California held off a late surge to beat Colorado, 77-66, on Sunday.

Ivan Rabb had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Mullins scored 16, and Jabari Bird added 10 points and six rebounds to help the Golden Bears to their fourth consecutive win and 12th in 13 games against Colorado at Haas Pavilion.

The Golden Bears (17-6, 8-3 Pac-12) also moved into a tie for third place with No. 11 UCLA. Both teams are two games behind No. 5 Arizona and No. 13 Oregon.

Derrick White scored 25 points and Toby Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds for Colorado (13-11, 3-8).

The Buffaloes trailed by as many as 23 points in the first half but pulled to 62-57 with 3:18 left in the game.

SOUTHLAND

WOMEN

at California 63, USC 56: Penina Davidson came off the bench to score 17 points on seven-for-nine shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Golden Bears outlast the Trojans. In a game that stayed tight throughout, Mikayla Cowling gave California (17-7, 5-7 Pac 12) a 55-53 lead with 2:50 remaining. Davidson followed with a three-point play and Cal made five of six from the free-throw line in the last minute. The Trojans (12-11, 3-9) missed their last seven shots.

Games on Monday:

No. 13 UCLA at No. 8 Stanford — 6 p.m. PST