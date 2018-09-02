Pac-12 football: Defense keys California's 24-17 win over North Carolina

Patrick Laird rushed for one touchdown and caught another, California's defense took advantage of a rocky outing from North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott, and the Golden Bears held off the Tar Heels 24-17 in the season-opener for both teams Saturday.
Cameron Goode scored on a 38-yard interception return but left in the fourth quarter with a possible leg injury.
Goode's interception was one of four by the Golden Bears. Cornerback Jaylinn Hawkins had two.
Cal's defense came up big on a day when the Bears rotated three quarterbacks all afternoon — often during the same series — and were limited to 119 passing yards.
Ross Bowers started for the Bears but was in and out of the game. Chase Garbers threw for one touchdown while Brandon McIlwain also split time running the offense.
Laird plodded his way to 95 yards on 29 carries. He had a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Garbers in the third.
Antonio Williams scored on a 3-yard run for North Carolina. Anthony Ratliff-Williams added a 14-yard touchdown catch.
The Tar Heels trailed 24-3 before scoring a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Elliott's 14-yard touchdown to Ratliff-Williams with 1:13 remaining cut the lead to 24-17.
North Carolina appeared to recover an onside kick but the Tar Heels were called for an illegal block. Cal recovered the next try.
The Tar Heels struggled in their first game while playing without 13 players who were recently suspended for selling team-issued shoes.
Elliott, who started the final three games in 2017, completed 15 of 35 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.
North Carolina had one first down in the first half and didn't cross midfield until early in the third quarter.
Washington State 41, at Wyoming 19: Graduate transfer Gardner Minshew threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State gained a 41-19 season-opening win over Wyoming Saturday.
Minshew, who transferred from East Carolina, completed 38 of 57 attempts.
He had TD passes of 2 yards to James Williams, 6 yards to Max Borghi and 7 yards to Easop Winston. Minshew threw one interception.
Cougar coach Mike Leach had kept his starting quarterback a secret until the game started.
Williams rushed 16 times for 82 yards and one score for Washington State (1-0). He also caught 10 passes for 53 yards.
Wyoming (1-1) was led by Nico Evans, who ran for 89 yards and a touchdown.
The Cowboys offense was limited to 206 total yards, including just 67 passing yards.
Wyoming led 16-13 at the half but managed only a 30-yard field goal in the second half.
The Cowboys hurt themselves with penalties, committing 13 infractions for 109 yards.
Other scores
at USC 43, Nevada Las Vegas 21