Pac-12 basketball roundup: Colorado hangs on

Lucas Siewert scored a career-high 17 points, including two three-point baskets down the stretch, and Colorado beat visiting Stanford 64-56 on Sunday for its third win in a row.
George King had 11 points and McKinley Wright had 10 for Colorado (15-10, 7-6 Pac-12), which beat Stanford (13-13, 7-6) for a ninth straight time.
"Coach challenged me to do better on the glass after the Cal game," said Siewert, who had seven rebounds against Stanford after having only a couple against Cal.
"My shots were falling today, which made things easier. I want my performance today to be the standard on how I should play going forward."
The Cardinal were led by Dorian Pickens' 18 points. Daejon Davis had 12 points and Reid Travis scored 10 for Stanford, which fell to 2-5 in conference play after a 5-1 start.
Trailing by 11 points at the half, Stanford gradually cut into the deficit and pulled to within 45-42 on consecutive three-pointers by Isaac White and Pickens with 9 minutes 1 second left. Pickens made another three-pointer to get the Cardinal within a point with 6:35 to play.
But the Buffaloes put together a 12-3 run that Siewert punctuated with two three-pointers to take a 10-point edge with 1:07 remaining.
at Oregon 68, Washington 57: Payton Pritchard had 19 points and 10 assists, and Troy Brown Jr. also had a double-double to lead the Ducks. Brown Jr. finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five steals for the Ducks (17-8, 7-5). The freshman limped to the bench after making two free throws with 44 seconds left following a flagrant foul by Malachi Flynn. It was Pritchard's first double-double in 64 games at Oregon and the first time two Ducks had a double-double in the same game since Dec. 3, 2014. Flynn had 16 points for the Cougars (9-15, 1-11), who gave up 30 points in the paint.