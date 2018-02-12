Pac-12 basketball roundup: Colorado hangs on

at Oregon 68, Washington 57: Payton Pritchard had 19 points and 10 assists, and Troy Brown Jr. also had a double-double to lead the Ducks. Brown Jr. finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five steals for the Ducks (17-8, 7-5). The freshman limped to the bench after making two free throws with 44 seconds left following a flagrant foul by Malachi Flynn. It was Pritchard's first double-double in 64 games at Oregon and the first time two Ducks had a double-double in the same game since Dec. 3, 2014. Flynn had 16 points for the Cougars (9-15, 1-11), who gave up 30 points in the paint.