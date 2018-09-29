Bob Baffert hopes West Coast's break will rejuvenate him for Santa Anita

The traditional featured stakes on opening day is usually over Santa Anita’s unique down the hill turf course. It’s the only course in the United States where there is a right turn and the horses cross over part of the dirt course. It is now called the Eddie D. Stakes, named for Hall of Fame jockey Eddie Delahoussaye, who was considered one of the best on the downhill course. It’s a Grade 3 race with a $100,000 purse.