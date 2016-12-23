Somehow, in horse racing, the show (bet) still goes on

Even the smartest people sometimes get their wisdom from strange places.

Take Jon White, a horse racing encyclopedia, who doubles as the morning-line oddsmaker at Santa Anita.

He cites a 1975 television episode of the “The Odd Couple,” a show based on a Neil Simon play about a sportswriter/gambler named Oscar and his lifelong friend and polar opposite, Felix.

“Felix and Oscar go to the races,” White recalls. “And Oscar tells Felix he can make a show bet and his horse only has to finish in the top three.”

“So Felix says, ‘You mean you can bet on a horse and he can lose the race and you can still win money? And you’ve been losing money all these years?’”

Therein lies the magic and mystery of one of the most misunderstood wagers: the show bet.

Lately, this low-risk, low-reward bet is in serious need of a makeover. If it were at a family gathering, it would be the crazy uncle or the hideous Christmas sweater your grandma made for you to wear.

“With today’s mind-set to hit the lottery, the show wager is really something of a dinosaur,” White said.

At Santa Anita last year, only 4.5% of the total handle was bet to show. Compare that to 6.7% for place and 21.0% for win. Single race exotics (exactas, trifectas, etc.) account for 40.1% of the wagers and multi-race bets (doubles, pick-three, etc.) are good for 27.7%.

Marketing the bet

Santa Anita, which opens its signature winter/spring meeting Monday, is banking on at least modest interest in show betting to help bring new fans to the sport.

It’s a game called “ShowVivor.” It has been around a couple years but Santa Anita has made revisions. It’s free and offers $5,000 in prize money, sliced in many different forms, such as longest show streak, number of wins and places and largest payoff.

You enter through the website (santaanita.com/showvivor), so you know the track is trading a little cash to know more about its customers.

“From a marketing standpoint, you have to go to the website every day,” said Nate Newby, Santa Anita’s vice president of marketing. “[The contest] is a perfect combination, because it sounds easy picking one show horse every day. But it’s also tougher than you think. … It’s almost like a show plunge. If that horse loses, a lot of people get eliminated.”

The track hopes show bets are really gateway wagers.

“We’ve seen it with our Wagering Ambassadors [staffers who help new bettors],” Newby said. “They recommend show bets for the first couple of days and then people come back and say, ‘I want to make more money.’

“For some, the transformation can only take a few hours, because some go from show bets to trifecta bets on their first day.”

The good old days

There are a couple of reasons for the decline of show wagering over the years, mostly tied to the health of the racing business. “What killed show wagering are the short fields, five-horse races,” said Brad McKinzie, vice president and general manager of the Los Alamitos Racing Assn.

“Today a show bet can pay $2.10 or $2.20. In the days with full fields, you could bet a horse that was first or second favorite and get $3.20.”

A fun game for novices is the show parlay, where you take all the money you won on one race and just keep adding it to wagers you make in each subsequent race.

“The example I use is my mom,” McKinzie said. “She would come here with some friends and they would do a show parlay. They would each throw in 10 bucks and would bet the favorite to show. By the last race they would have 400 or 500 bucks because they were doubling their money a lot. Now they get $2.20 and there is no return.

“With short fields I don’t even know why people bet show wagering.”

Another reason for the decline is the size of the betting menu.

White happened to have a 1977 Santa Anita program.

“The entire betting menu was win, place and show,” White said. “One $2 double on the first and second race and a $5 exacta on three races. That was it. It’s like night and day compared to today.”

White pointed out that the minimum bet in 1977 was $2 and today there are 10-cent superfectas and other micro-wagers. “The wagering competition has certainly cost show wagering its popularity,” he said.

Beating the system

Adding to the intrigue of this wager is the polarity of the bets. People seem to bet either $2 or $10,000 to show. There’s not much of a middle market.

The theory behind an excessively large wager is that most tracks are required to return no less than 5% on any bet. So if there is too much money placed on one horse, the track can actually lose money by virtue of the mandatory 5% payout.

Last week at Los Alamitos, the track did not have show or place wagering in the race won by California Chrome. In the win pool, 88% of all bets were on Chrome, creating a minus pool of just short of $60,000.

The term for people making these large bets are bridge jumpers.

“If we had show wagering on this race, there would be so many bridge jumpers there wouldn’t be any room left on the bridge,” McKinzie said.

If you lose one race by having the favorite run out of the money, you have to win the next 20 races to break even.

“I don’t understand it myself, why someone would risk a lot of money to win very little money,” said Bob Mieszerski, who has been a handicapper for 38 years, including at The Times and at the Los Angeles Newspaper Group.

There are three tracks that are considered the holy trinity of bridge jumping: Charles Town and Mountaineer in West Virginia and Prairie Meadows in Iowa. Their minimum payout is 10%, or $2.20.

Jay Kornegay, vice president of race and sports operations at the Westgate Las Vegas, limits large show wagers at those tracks because in many instances the property that takes the bet is responsible for paying it.

“If it’s a VIP, we’ll let them bet a couple thousand dollars,” Kornegay said. “If it’s someone that comes in three to five days a week, we might limit them to $1,000 or $500 or less. Others we make not take the bet at all.”

Kornegay has had a front-row seat for the deterioration of pari-mutuel wagering.

“When I entered the gaming industry in the late ‘80s, we were doing 70% of our business in the race book and 30% on sports,” he said. “Now it’s been a complete flip flop with 70% now on sports and 30% on racing.”