Ohio State fans prepare for Oklahoma showdown in a big way

Think Ohio State fans are a little excited about the No. 4 Buckeyes’ game at No. 14 Oklahoma on Saturday?
The school’s alumni association has rented Oklahoma’s basketball arena for a pregame party.
That’s right. The whole arena.
Not that the association is trying to fill every seat at Lloyd Noble Center, which has a capacity of more than 11,000. The sold-out “Buckeye Bash” has been limited to a cozy 800 fans, the marching band, mascot and cheerleaders, according to the group’s web page.
At his Monday morning news conference, Coach Urban Meyer said he expects a tough game.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for the personnel,” he said of the Sooners. “We’re facing a very good team.”