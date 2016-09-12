Ohio State fans prepare for Oklahoma showdown in a big way

Think Ohio State fans are a little excited about the No. 4 Buckeyes’ game at No. 14 Oklahoma on Saturday?

The school’s alumni association has rented Oklahoma’s basketball arena for a pregame party.

That’s right. The whole arena.

Not that the association is trying to fill every seat at Lloyd Noble Center, which has a capacity of more than 11,000. The sold-out “Buckeye Bash” has been limited to a cozy 800 fans, the marching band, mascot and cheerleaders, according to the group’s web page.

At his Monday morning news conference, Coach Urban Meyer said he expects a tough game.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the personnel,” he said of the Sooners. “We’re facing a very good team.”

