Djokovic to face Del Potro in U.S. Open final

Djokovic missed about six months’ action last season because of his elbow, which eventually required surgery. His return to competition was rocky, and the former world No. 1 lost his first match at Indian Wells in March to No. 109-ranked Taro Daniel. Djokovic also lost his first match at Miami and, in April, lost in the first round at Barcelona, Spain, to 140th ranked Martin Klizan. However, he reached the semifinals at Rome, the quarterfinals at the French Open and the finals of a tournament in London before his run at Wimbledon, where he defeated Kevin Anderson in straight sets in the final.