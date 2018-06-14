Mickelson, Spieth and McIlroy have horrible first rounds at U.S. Open

The bigger the names, the bigger the numbers.
Such was the rule of thumb in the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Thursday — and a downward-turned thumb at that.
The featured trio on the morning of the opening round had all the spark and sizzle of a wet match in a wind tunnel. Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy — with a dozen major championships among them — finished a combined 25 over par.
Mickelson hit 13 of 14 fairways but misplaced his short game, normally the deadliest part of his arsenal. He repeatedly missed putts he would usually make and shot a seven-over-par 77.
Spieth, the defending British Open champion, was inconsistent off the tee, and saw nasty gusts push his ball this way and that. He was four over after two holes, and finished at plus eight (78).
The group started on the back nine, and Spieth took a six on the par-three 11th, his bunker shot rolling off the back side of the slick green and his next shot hitting the green before slowly trickling back to him.
“From there,” he said, “it was just kind of a grind.”
No need to convince McIlroy. He was plus-10 through the first 11 holes with a scorecard that even a weekend duffer would shred: par, bogey, bogey, double, double, birdie, bogey, par, bogey, double, bogey. He eventually stopped the bleeding, playing the final seven holes at even par, but after an 80 it would require a Herculean effort to make the cut.
Both Mickelson and McIlroy, who are normally accommodating, declined to speak to reporters after their rounds. Spieth stuck around, but only briefly. It won’t be any easier for that threesome Friday, because they tee off in the afternoon, when the winds tend to blow harder.