Angelique Kerber wins U.S. Open women's title, her second major of the year

Angelique Kerber bookended her Grand Slam break-out year with a dramatic coda.

It started with the Australian Open title in January and ended with the U.S. Open singles championship on Saturday. The second-seeded Kerber, who will be the new No. 1-ranked women’s player in the world, fought back from a 3-1 deficit in the third set to beat No. 10 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, in 2 hours 7 minutes.

Kerber was at her counterpunching best against the powerful Pliskova, who wilted late in the third set under hot, humid conditions. From 4-4 in the third set, Kerber won the final eight points of the match. She was four for five on break-point opportunities overall.

“It’s just amazing. I won my second Grand Slam in one year,” Kerber said during her on-court interview. “It’s the best year in my career.”

She beat Serena Williams in the Australian Open final, lost to Williams in the Wimbledon final, took home the silver medal from the Olympics in Rio and reached the No. 1 spot when Williams lost to Pliskova in the semifinals. At 28, Kerber will become the oldest female player to make her debut at No. 1. She is the first German woman to gain the top spot since Steffi Graf.

The new rankings will be released on Monday.

“All the dreams came true this year,” Kerber said.

Kerber was born five days before Graf won the Australian Open in 1988. Graf went on to win the Grand Slam that year — all four majors — and an Olympic gold medal.

For Pliskova, it was her first Grand Slam final. She had never gone past the third round in a major. She beat both Williams sister to reach the final, saving a match point against Venus in the fourth round.