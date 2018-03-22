NCAA West Regional preview: Michigan vs. Texas A&M; Gonzaga vs. Florida State

Update: Gonzaga has the nation's longest active winning streak (16 games) and its free-throw shooting down the stretch is a big reason why. In the final three minutes of their last 14 games, the Bulldogs have made 50 of 59 free throws. In 19 seasons with Mark Few as coach, Gonzaga is 21-5 as the higher seed, including a 15-1 mark since 2009.