Wimbledon: Nadal will stay No. 1 after reaching fourth round; women's No. 1 Halep goes down

Rafael Nadal guaranteed he will stay No. 1 in the rankings after Wimbledon as he reached the fourth round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur.
Nadal hasn't dropped a set so far in the tournament. Against de Minaur, he faced only three break points and saved them all, while producing nearly twice as many winners, 30-17.
This is Nadal's eighth trip to the round of 16 at the All England Club, where he has won two of his 17 Grand Slam titles. A year ago, the Spaniard lost at that stage.
He and Roger Federer have swapped the No. 1 ranking a half-dozen times this season, the most since there were eight changes in 1999.
On the women’s side, top-ranked Simona Halep has been knocked out by Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan, losing 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the third round.
Halep's exit means only one of the women's top-10 seeds remains in the tournament — No. 7 Karolina Pliskova.
Halep served for the match at 5-3 in the final set and had a match point in the next game, but the French Open champion couldn't capitalize on her chances. Hsieh saved the match point with a backhand winner before holding for 5-5 and broke Halep in the next game. The Romanian had two more break points at 6-5 but couldn't take advantage.
The match featured a total of 14 breaks of serve — seven for each player — including five straight to open the first set.