Cavaliers vs. Warriors: How Cleveland and Golden State match up in the NBA Finals

Outlook: Warriors-Cavaliers IV does not look much like the previous three versions, let alone the teams’ last meeting in January when Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade and Jae Crowder were still key Cavaliers. Cleveland improved defensively in the postseason from when it was the 29th-ranked unit in the regular season but still is vulnerable with James taxed heavily on offense and the difficulty for Tristan Thompson and/or Love to guard on the perimeter. Cleveland will not be able to get away with defensive inconsistency against Golden State’s offensive inferno, particularly in Oakland where the Warriors boast a plus-16.3 scoring margin. James needs a refilled tank of energy, an All-NBA version of Love and an all-world effort from Hill against Stephen Curry. Andre Iguodala’s knee issue, which kept him out for the last four games, is important for the 2015 Finals MVP’s two-way role but the Warriors remain more loaded and tested without him.