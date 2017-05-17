Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: 'We did everything possible to lose games' once out of playoff race

The Dallas Mavericks knew for sure they weren’t making the playoffs this season on April 1. After that, they went 2-5 to close out the season.

According to team owner Mark Cuban, that miserable finish to the season was by design.

“Once we were eliminated from the playoffs, we did everything possible to lose games,” Cuban said Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

That way, the Mavericks would have a better chance at getting a higher draft pick this summer, because of the lottery system the NBA has in place.

And how exactly does a team going about losing on purpose?

“You play all your young players,” said Cuban, who emphasized that the players were never asked to tank games.

“Once a guy walks on the court, they’re going to play their heart out, particularly the young guys because they have something to prove,” Cuban said. “So, you know, Dorian Finney-Smith, Yogi Ferrell — there’s nothing you could say or do to them to say, ‘Don’t play hard,’ or, ‘Try to lose this game.’

“That wouldn’t be right and I don’t think any NBA team would ever do that.”

The Mavericks finished with the ninth worst record in the league and did not improve that standing during Tuesday's lottery, drawing the ninth overall pick for the June 22 draft.

