Lakers roll past Pacers despite loss of D'Angelo Russell to knee injury

The Lakers should have installed one of those Turn-o-Matic ticket dispensers — like the ones at supermarket deli counters — outside their training room Friday night. “Now serving No. 1 … Now serving No. 0.”

Their 108-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center wasn’t two minutes old when point guard D’Angelo Russell tripped over a teammate, fell to the floor and suffered a mild medial collateral (MCL) sprain of his right knee.

Then midway through the second quarter, shooting guard Nick Young got tangled up with two defenders on a drive to the basket, fell face-first to the floor and limped to the locker room after making two of his first five three-point attempts.

Young was diagnosed with a hyper-extended left knee, but X-rays were negative. He started the second half and went on to finish with 15 points, making five of 11 from three-point range.

Russell’s injury appears more serious. In addition to the knee sprain, he strained his right calf. He did not return and will undergo an MRI test on Saturday.

But the loss of Russell didn’t sink the Lakers, who snapped a five-game losing streak by beating a playoff-caliber team that had won seven of eight games before Friday.

Reserve Lou Williams scored a team-high 27 points, making seven of 15 shots from the field and nine of 10 from the free-throw line, and three other Lakers besides Young scored in double figures — Julius Randle (16), Brandon Ingram (15) and Jordan Clarkson (12). Tarik Black had eight points and 13 rebounds.

“You feel for your guys,” Coach Luke Walton said of the injuries. “We’ve been struggling to stay healthy all season, but at the same time, when it happens in a game, you have to move on and stay focused on what you’re doing.”

The Lakers rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to outscore the Pacers, 35-22, in the third quarter, with Ingram scoring 10 points in the period to help the Lakers take an 86-75 lead.

Photos from the Lakers' 108-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center on Jan. 20, 2017

The Pacers never got within nine points of the Lakers in the fourth, as Williams opened the period with a corner three, Clarkson stole the ball and raced the length of the floor for a dunk, and Young hit a three from the right corner for a 94-77 lead at the 10:10 mark.

“Turnovers and points off turnovers killed us in first half,” Walton said. “But we did a much better job of getting back in transition, and they only scored eight points in our paint in the second half, which, for us, is a near-miracle.”

Russell, the second overall pick in the 2015 draft, is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists a game but was in a shooting slump in his previous five games, scoring a total of 48 points (9.6 average) on 20-of-61 shooting (32.8%) from the field and two of 18 from three-point range (11.1%).

Russell injured his left knee in November and missed 12 games, the Lakers going 3-9 in his absence.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

@MikeDiGiovanna