NBA roundup: Heat take down Bucks to stretch winning streak to 12

Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 16 rebounds and the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 106-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

A lackluster night for the host Bucks got worse with 6:34 left in the third quarter when Jabari Parker left the game with a sprained left knee. Parker hurt the same knee two seasons ago.

The injury appeared to deflate the rest of the Bucks and their fans. Leading by 11 at the time of Parker’s injury, Miami maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

James Johnson added 20 points for the Heat. All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Parker finished with 14 points.

Miami was in control from the start, building a 15-2 lead and holding the Bucks to 33% shooting in the first quarter. Whiteside amassed 17 points and 11 rebounds alone in a dominating first half, which ended with a 55-44 lead for Miami.

Bucks guard Khris Middleton returned after missing the first 50 games of the season with a torn hamstring. He scored five points in 15 minutes.

Cleveland 132, at Indiana 117: Kyle Korver made eight of nine three-point shots and scored a season-high 29 points for the Cavaliers, who ended the Pacers’ winning streak at seven games. LeBron James had 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland.

San Antonio 111, at Philadelphia 103: Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, Tony Parker added 18 and the Spurs sent the 76ers to a fifth loss in a row. Jahlil Okafor had 20 points and eight rebounds for Philadelphia, which played its sixth straight game without star center Joel Embiid (left knee contusion).

at Minnesota 112, Toronto 109: Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and Tyus Jones ended a tie with a three-point basket with 19.5 seconds left as the Timberwolves stopped a losing streak at four games. DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points for the Raptors, who led by 13 points in the first half.

Utah 127, at New Orleans 94: The Jazz won their fourth game in a row, getting 27 points from Joe Johnson and 19 from George Hill. The Pelicans have lost five of six.

at Atlanta 117, Denver 106: Dennis Schroder had 24 points and 10 assists and the Hawks scored a season-high 72 points in the first half.

at Memphis 110, Phoenix 91: Mike Conley scored 23 points and the Grizzlies held the Suns to 33% shooting in winning their third in a row.

Washington 114, at Brooklyn 110 (OT): Bradley Beale scored 31 points and John Wall added 23 points and 12 assists for the Wizards, whose win in overtime was their eighth in nine games. The Nets lost their 11th in a row and 13th straight at home.