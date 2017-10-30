NBA: Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid lead the 76ers

Ben Simmons had 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Joel Embiid scored 22 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

The 76ers ended a losing streak against the Rockets at eight games and won in Houston for the first time since Feb. 16, 2011.

The Rockets missed nine of their last 10 shots, scoring only four points in the final 3 minutes 28 seconds and dropped consecutive games for the first time this season.

James Harden scored 29 points and Eric Gordon had 25 for Houston.

Philadelphia led by as many as 14 points and entered the fourth quarter with a 92-80 advantage.

at Boston 108, San Antonio 94: Kyrie Irving scored 24 points for the third consecutive game, Al Horford had 13 rebounds and the Celtics won their fifth game in a row. Brandon Paul had 18 points for the Spurs and Rudy Gay scored 14.

Orlando 115, at New Orleans 99: Marreese Speights highlighted an 18-point performance by making five of his career-high six three-point baskets during the Magic’s 22-6 run between the third and fourth quarters.

Charlotte 104, at Memphis 99: Kemba Walker scored 27 points and keyed a fourth-quarter rally to erase a double-digit deficit and the Hornets handed the Grizzlies their first home loss. Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Toronto 99, at Portland 85: DeMar DeRozan had 25 points for the Raptors, who held the Trail Blazers to six points in the second quarter and went on to lead by as many as 26 points. Damian Lillard had a season-high 36 points for the Trail Blazers.

at New York 116, Denver 110: Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 38 points for the Knicks, who blew a 23-point third-quarter lead but managed to prevail. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points.

Minnesota 125, at Miami 122 (OT): Jeff Teague had 23 points for the Timberwolves, who scored the first six points of overtime. Dion Waiters tied a career high by scoring 33 points for the Heat, including a layup that sent the game to overtime.

at Utah 104, Dallas 89: Rodney Hood scored 15 points during a 25-4 run by the Jazz in the third quarter and finished with 25 points. Dirk Nowitzki had 18 for the Mavericks.

Golden State 141, at Clippers 113