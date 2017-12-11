NBA: Rockets rally for 10th consecutive win

Clint Capela had a career-high 28 points and James Harden scored 12 straight points for Houston in the fourth quarter as the Rockets rallied for a 130-123 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Monday to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

The score was tied with about three minutes remaining after Harden made two free throws. Those were the first of seven straight points by Harden that put Houston up 124-119 with 1:30 left.

at Chicago 108, Boston 85: Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points, Bobby Portis added a career-high 23 and the Bulls blew out Boston with Celtics star Kyrie Irving out because of a bruised left quadriceps.

at Golden State 111, Portland 104: Kevin Durant had 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots, leading the short-handed Warriors past the sluggish Trail Blazers.

Charlotte 116, at Oklahoma City 103: Dwight Howard scored 23 points for the Hornets.

Miami 107, at Memphis 82: Goran Dragic scored 19 points, and the Heat pulled away from the Grizzlies.

at Clippers 96, Toronto 91