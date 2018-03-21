NBA: James Harden, Rockets halt Trail Blazers’ streak

at Boston 100, Oklahoma City 99: Marcus Morris (21 points) made a three with 1.2 seconds left to snap the Thunder's six-game win streak. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics, who were without injured Kyrie Irving, with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Oklahoma City, which fell apart in the closing minute. Carmelo Anthony, fouled with 7.7 seconds left and a two-point lead, missed both attempts. Westbrook also came up short on a three at the buzzer.