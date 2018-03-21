NBA: James Harden, Rockets halt Trail Blazers’ streak

James Harden scored 42 points and the Houston Rockets snapped the Portland Trail Blazers' 13-game winning streak, 115-111 on Tuesday night.
Chris Paul added 22 points for the Rockets, who have won six straight and 23 of their last 24 and have the best record in the NBA.
Al-Farouq Aminu had 22 points, including six three-pointers, for Portland, whose winning streak was tied for the second-longest in franchise history. The Blazers also had won nine straight at home.
Jusuf Nurkic added 21 points and 11 rebounds for Portland, while Damian Lillard had 20 points. Neither Lillard nor backcourt mate C.J. McCollum hit a three.
Houston, which has won all three meetings this season, finished with 19 three-pointers while Portland had 11.
at Boston 100, Oklahoma City 99: Marcus Morris (21 points) made a three with 1.2 seconds left to snap the Thunder's six-game win streak. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics, who were without injured Kyrie Irving, with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Oklahoma City, which fell apart in the closing minute. Carmelo Anthony, fouled with 7.7 seconds left and a two-point lead, missed both attempts. Westbrook also came up short on a three at the buzzer.
Atlanta 99, at Utah 94: Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 41 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Hawks snapped a six-game skid and the Jazz's winning streak at nine. Utah, which won 21 of 23 games in between losses to the Hawks, missed its last five shots.
at New Orleans 115, Dallas 105: Anthony Davis scored 37 points and the Pelicans overcame the absence of No. 2 scorer Jrue Holiday.
Toronto 93, at Orlando 86: Kyle Lowry scored 25 points and the Raptors rallied in the fourth to hand the Magic their seventh loss in eight games.
Detroit 115, at Phoenix 88: Blake Griffin (26 points) finished one rebound shy of a triple-double and the Pistons celebrated the return of Reggie Jackson from a 24-game absence by handing the Suns their ninth straight loss. Phoenix played without its top two scorers, Devin Booker and T.J. Warren, due to injuries and lost for the 24th time in 26 games.
at Minnesota 123, Clippers 109