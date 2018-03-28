NBA: Spurs lose LaMarcus Aldridge, game to Wizards

Markieff Morris shot seven of seven from the floor for 15 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 14 and the Wizards snapped a three-game losing streak in the middle of a tight Eastern Conference playoff race.
San Antonio lost for just the second time in eight games but may have been dealt a more serious blow with a left knee injury to star LaMarcus Aldridge, who was the game's leading scorer with 13 points before he limped off late in the second quarter.
Aldridge is the biggest reason the Spurs have stayed afloat without Kawhi Leonard most of this season.
at Toronto 114, Denver 110: DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas and Fred VanVleet each scored 15 points for the Raptors. Jakob Poeltl scored all of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, including eight straight for Toronto at one stretch as the Raptors improved to 31-7 at home.
at Miami 98, Cleveland 79: Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points, Dwyane Wade blocked a pair of shots by LeBron James. The Heat has won 10 of their last 11 home games. Wade finished with 12 against the team he spent part of this season with.
at Houston 118, Chicago 86: Eric Gordon scored 31 points and tied a career high with eight three-pointers and the Rockets got their 10th straight win. The Rockets became the first team since San Antonio in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season to have three winning streaks of at least 10 games in a season.
Portland 107, at New Orleans 103: Damian Lillard scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter for the Trail Blazers. He hit his first six shots of the fourth quarter to push Portland into its first lead since early in the first quarter. He made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to seal the victory.
Dallas 103, at Sacramento 97: Harrison Barnes had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Mavericks while protesters forced a lockdown of Golden1 Center for the second time in six days. Dennis Smith Jr. added 19 points and six assists in his second game back from an ankle injury.
Indiana 92, at Golden State 81: The injury-plagued Warriors again lacked the firepower to finish off an opponent, and Victor Oladipo scored 24 points in the Pacers' win. Nick Young scored 12 points as Golden State, playing without its four All-Stars for a second straight game, lost back-to-back contests for only the ninth time during coach Steve Kerr's four seasons.
at Clippers 105, Milwaukee 98