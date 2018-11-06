NBA: Nuggets’ Jamal Murray drops 48 on Celtics

Jamal Murray scored a career-high 48 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a sluggish start to beat the visiting Boston Celtics 115-107 on Monday night.
At 9-1, the Nuggets are off to their best start since 1976-77. They are 6-0 at home.
In a matchup of two of the NBA’s top defenses, offense ruled the night. Denver spotted the Celtics an 18-point lead in the first quarter but quickly made up ground behind Murray, who scored 23 in the half.
Murray was feeling it all night, hitting 19 of 30 shots, including five three-pointers. Murray had two attempts to score 50 in the final seconds, but missed a reverse layup and a three at the buzzer.
The Celtics were led by Kyrie Irving’s 31 points on 13-of-17 shooting.
Houston 98, at Indiana 94: James Harden scored 28 points, making a tiebreaking three with 34.8 seconds left and four straight free throws to seal the Rockets’ third straight win. Victor Oladipo scored 28 points and made two threes in the final minute, but the Pacers’ three-game winning streak ended.
Toronto 124, at Utah 111: Kyle Lowry led four Raptors who scored 17 points and had 11 assists in their fourth straight win. Kawhi Leonard sat with an ankle sprain as did Donovan Mitchell for the Jazz, who lost their fourth in a row at home.
at Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116: Paul George scored 23 points and the Thunder won their fifth straight but lost Russell Westbrook with a sprained left ankle. Julius Randle scored 28 points on 10-for-10 shooting for the Pelicans, who lost their sixth straight.
Miami 120, at Detroit 115, OT: Josh Richardson scored 27 points, including four free throws in the final 2.1 seconds of overtime, ending the Heat’s three-game skid and extending Detroit’s to five. Andre Drummond had 25 points and 24 rebounds; Blake Griffin scored 24.
Chicago 116, at New York 115, 2OT: Zach LaVine scored a career-high 41 points, including the winning free throw with two-tenths of a second left in double overtime. Enes Kanter led the Knicks with 23 points and 24 rebounds.
at Golden State 117, Memphis 101: Klay Thompson had 27 points; the Warriors won their eighth straight.
at Orlando 102, Cleveland 100: Evan Fournier hit a long jumper at the buzzer and the Magic came back from a five-point deficit in the last 24 seconds. Aaron Gordon scored a game-high 23 points for Orlando.
at Clippers 120, Minnesota 109