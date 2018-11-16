NBA: James Harden scores 27 to lead Rockets in romp of Warriors

James Harden scored 27 points and the Houston Rockets routed the visiting Golden State Warriors 107-86 on Thursday night in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals. The Rockets (7-7) have won three straight and six of their last eight games after starting 1-5 to reach .500 for the first time since they were 1-1.
The Warriors, without Stephen Curry for the fourth straight game, have lost two of three. Kevin Durant had 20 points and Draymond Green had five rebounds and five assists in his return after a one-game, team-imposed suspension.
Houston had a 13-point lead at the end of the third and opened the fourth quarter with a 21-2 run to make it 97-65 midway through the quarter and put the game out of reach. Both teams cleared their benches a couple of minutes after that.
at Denver 138, Atlanta 93: Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 25 points to lead seven Nuggets in double figures and Denver set the tone for a runaway victory with a big first quarter Thursday night, beating the Atlanta Hawks 138-93.
Denver outshot Atlanta 56.4 percent to 34.8 percent from the field and pushed the pace throughout, getting up and down the floor and wearing down the Hawks, who like to run themselves but were also playing at altitude and in the midst of a four-game road trip.
at Clippers 116, San Antonio 111