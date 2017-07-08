NBA notes: Timberwolves' Taj Gibson arrested in New York for traffic violation

New Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Taj Gibson was arrested for a traffic violation in New York City.

The New York Police Department says a 2016 Mercedes Benz sedan made an illegal U-turn in Queens early Thursday. Police stopped the car and Gibson, who was driving, produced a suspended Illinois driver's license.

The Star Tribune reports Gibson was arrested for driving with a suspended license and a moving violation. He's due in court on Sept. 1.

Gibson recently agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract to play in Minnesota. The deal reunites the 32-year-old power forward with Tom Thibodeau, who coached him for five seasons in Chicago.

The Timberwolves said in a statement Saturday they're aware of the incident involving Gibson and are “confident that the matter has been resolved.”

In other NBA news:

-- Memphis Grizzlies rookie forward Ivan Rabb will miss the first three summer league games as he recovers from a sprained left ankle. The Grizzlies said Rabb would be re-evaluated and the team would update his situation after the first three games. Rabb, a 6-foot-10 forward from California, sprained his ankle during a pre-draft workout. Memphis obtained Rabb for a future second-round pick after the Orlando Magic selected him in the second round. Rabb was the 35th overall draft pick. The 20-year-old Rabb played 31 games for California as a sophomore last season. He averaged 14 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1 blocked shot.