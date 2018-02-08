Hornets get center Willy Hernangomez from Knicks

The New York Knicks traded center Willy Hernangomez to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday in a deal that brings back second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts, plus forward Johnny O'Bryant.
Hernangomez was an all-rookie selection last season and had been identified by team management during the summer as a one of the young players to build around. But the Knicks acquired Enes Kanter from Oklahoma City in the Carmelo Anthony trade and Hernangomez fell to third in the center rotation behind Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn.
"He showed last season that he can contribute when given the opportunity and we believe that the added depth he provides will benefit our frontcourt rotation," Hornets general manager Rich Cho said in a statement.
Hernangomez averaged 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds last season and was voted to the all-rookie first team. But the Spanish national team player couldn't get on the floor this season, appearing in just 26 games and averaging 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.