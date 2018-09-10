NBA: Devin Booker undergoes hand surgery; Luol Deng reunites with Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has undergone surgery on his right (shooting) hand and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.
That would cause him to miss not only all of training camp but probably the first couple of games of the regular season.
The Suns said in a brief statement that the surgery was performed in Los Angeles on Monday by Dr. Steven Shin to repair the fifth metacarpophalangeal joint.
It's the same hand that bothered him late last season. Booker, last season's NBA 3-point champion, signed a maximum five-year, $158 million contract in the offseason.
Minnesota signs Deng for another Thibs reunion
The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed free agent forward Luol Deng, the latest former Chicago Bulls player to reunite with coach Tom Thibodeau.
Deng's one-year deal is for $2.4 million, according to a person with knowledge of the contract speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team does not release terms. Deng will join former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose in Minnesota. They all played for Thibodeau with Chicago, too.
Deng debuted with the Bulls as a 19-year-old in 2004, when the native of South Sudan was the seventh overall pick in the draft out of Duke. Deng played 10 seasons for Chicago, but Minnesota will be his fifth team in six years. He was waived by the Lakers on Sept. 1.
Cavaliers re-sign forward Rodney Hood
Restricted free agent forward Rodney Hood has re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Hood joined the Cavaliers at the trade deadline last season, coming over from Utah. The 6-foot-8 Hood was offered a $3.4 million qualifying offer from Cleveland in June and agreed to sign it over the weekend.
He'll be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Hood made 11 starts and played in 21 regular-season games for Cleveland, averaging 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. In 17 playoff games, he averaged 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds as the Cavaliers made it to the Finals for the fourth year in a row.
He began the postseason in coach Tyronn Lue's starting lineup but lost playing time and then caused some drama when he refused to enter a blowout win.
Hood could have a larger role this season following LeBron James' departure as a free agent.