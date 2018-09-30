NBA notes: Carmelo Anthony is set to come off bench with Rockets, but don't ask him about it

Through the first week of camp with the Houston Rockets, all indications are that Carmelo Anthony will be OK coming off the bench if that's the role coach Mike D'Antoni gives him.
That doesn't mean the 10-time All-Star wants to discuss it.
“I don't like talking about it,” Anthony said Saturday before the team's last practice at McNeese State in Lake Charles, La. “People always been speculating. They always speculate so I will continue not to talk about it.”
While Anthony, who is in his first year with the Rockets after one tumultuous season in Oklahoma City, refused to discuss whether he'll start or be a reserve, he had plenty to say about a variety of other subjects, candidly answering every other question thrown his way. He reflected on his year with the Thunder, a place where he never seemed to fit in and averaged a career-low 16.2 points in 78 starts.
He said he got “caught up” in outside opinions of what people believed he should do and recounted all the thoughts that were swimming through his head last season.
People saying, “‘Oh, he's a stretch 4,” Anthony said. “’Oh, he should come off the bench. Oh, he should not shoot this many times. Oh, he should just let Russ (Westbrook) do this.’ So, it was just so much of that that was going around that I had to block it out and get away from it and not even think about it.”
For the record, how Anthony feels now is happy and invigorated about his fresh start in Houston. Entering his 16th NBA season, he's is looking forward to helping the Rockets contend for a title after they fell to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals last season.
“Just enjoy the game and play basketball. I've been doing it for a long time,” he said. “I still know how to do it. I've just got to make it fun. The game just has to be fun.”
Early on, he's found that with the Rockets, where he's been welcomed from Day 1. The transition has been eased by how eager stars like James Harden and Chris Paul have been to integrate him into what they're doing.
“They already envision me being on this team and what I can do and my role on this team,” Anthony said. “So, it was easier for them to just bring me along and say, `This is where you should be, this is what you have to do,' and that made my transition a lot easier.”
Wade, Haslem draw cheers
Dwyane Wade's first touch of the game was a lob to set up a dunk. His first shot was a corner 3-pointer. And his first trip into the lane resulted in getting his shot swatted away. All three of those plays left him smiling.
Wade's 16th and final season — his “last dance,” as he calls it — got off to an unofficial start Saturday, when the Miami Heat broke training camp at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton with their annual scrimmage. His stats, as if they even mattered: eight points on two for seven shooting, with three assists and a steal in 23 minutes.
“It was cool,” Wade said. “We've been working hard in practice, obviously. But to be out here today in front of some fans, getting to play in a different energy, you could see it in everybody. Guys were moving quicker. Guys were into it.”
Udonis Haslem, also a 16-year veteran, got the biggest ovation at the end of the scrimmage when he made a game-winning jumper, one that gave his team a 15-13 win in the final 10-minute period.
“It's always fun, man,” Haslem said after the final shot, a play drawn up by Justise Winslow during a timeout. “It's always enjoyable to win a game. I still take it seriously. I still play the game at a certain level and compete, so when you have an opportunity you want to make good.”