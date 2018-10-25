NBA notes: James Harden likely to miss game against Clippers, Kevin Love to sit Thursday night

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis will miss four to six weeks because of a moderately sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee. The Bulls announced Thursday he is out until at least late November. Portis — averaging 10.5 points in his fourth season — joined a lengthy list of injured Chicago players in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's win over Charlotte. Point guard Kris Dunn suffered a similar injury to his left knee in a loss at Dallas on Monday. He also missed the first two games for the birth of his first child. Lauri Markkanen is out until at least mid-November because of an elbow injury.