NBA report: Wizards acquire swingman Bogan Bogdanovic from the Nets

The Washington Wizards added scoring punch to their bench Wednesday, acquiring swingman Bojan Bogdanovic in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Washington will also get forward Chris McCullough in the deal and send a lottery-protected 2017 first-round pick, Marcus Thornton and Andrew Nicholson to Brooklyn, according to multiple reports. The deal was first reported by Yahoo Sports and has been confirmed by the Associated Press.

Bogdanovic, 27, is averaging a career-high 14.2 points a game as a starter for the struggling Nets. He will add depth to the Wizards, who are in third place in the Eastern Conference.

With the addition of Bogdanovic, a pending restricted free agent, Washington continues its push to challenge the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors in the East. The Wizards have won nine of their past 10 games and surged up the standings after a slow start under new coach Scott Brooks.

It's the second consecutive season the Wizards traded their first-round pick at the deadline after acquiring power forward Markieff Morris from the Phoenix Suns in 2016. Morris is a starter along with All-Star John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter and Marcin Gortat, while Bogdanovic is expected to be their sixth man.

Bogdanovic is shooting 44% this season, including 37% from three-point range. The 2011 second-round pick led the Nets with 99 three-pointers and was second on the team in scoring.

The 6-foot-8 Bogdanovic was the leading scorer in the Olympics, averaging 25.3 points to lead Croatia to a surprising berth in the quarterfinals as the top seed from its group.

The deal gives the Nets a second pick in the first round, though they will lose their shot at what could be the No. 1 overall selection since they gave the Boston Celtics the right to swap picks this year in the deal for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. The Nets will get the Celtics' pick.

McCullough has spent most of the season in the NBA Development League. The 6-foot-9 forward was the Nets' first-round pick in 2015 but was delayed in starting his career as he recovered from knee surgery in his lone season at Syracuse.

Cavaliers consider adding Sanders to roster

As trade rumors swirled before Thursday's deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers took a more practical approach to improving their roster.

With an open roster spot and needing frontcourt help, the Cavaliers met with Larry Sanders, the free-agent forward who stepped away from the game following the 2014-15 season.

The 6-foot-11 Sanders took a physical and met with Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue and other team officials. Following the NBA champions' first practice after the All-Star break — LeBron James was given the day off — Lue said he enjoyed his time with Sanders.

With All-Star forward Kevin Love recovering from knee surgery, The Cavaliers could use another frontline player and Sanders would be a nice fit. The team also signed forward Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract.

“It was good,” Lue said of meeting Sanders. “He's a good dude. I know he has some negative things said about him, but just meeting him for the first time, just talking to him one on one, I mean, he's a great guy. You never know, you never understand until you're around that person and you're able to talk to that person. With me, everybody I meet always has a clean slate.”

The 28-year-old Sanders, who was the No. 15 overall pick in 2010, averaged 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 27 games for Milwaukee in 2014-15 before the Bucks bought out his contract. Sanders announced his comeback last month.

