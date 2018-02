NBA notes: Larry Nance Jr. to wear father's retired No. 22 jersey

The Sacramento Kings are looking to bring the NBA All-Star game to California's capital for the first time. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and tourism officials are set to detail plans for the bid for the game in 2022 or '23 on Thursday and submit an application to the league Friday. Getting the game would cap a remarkable comeback for Sacramento, which nearly lost its franchise to Seattle in 2013 before Ranadive bought the team and put together a deal to build a state-of-the-art downtown arena.