NBA notes: Pelicans sign Larry Drew II to a 10-day contract

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed free agent guard Larry Drew II to a 10-day contract.
The 6-foot-2 Drew, whose signing was announced by the club Thursday, has spent part of this season in the NBA G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 35 games. He has shot 40% from three-point range.
Drew also played for the United States national team that won the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup.
Drew went undrafted out of UCLA in 2013 and has appeared in 15 NBA games, all with Philadelphia.
The Pelicans said Drew is available for Thursday night's game in San Antonio.
Warriors woes
The Golden State Warriors will be without Splash Brother Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for at least the next week. Cutty is still healing from a right ankle injury while Thompson could be out another two weeks after learning he had a fractured right thumb. Thompson will be re-evaluated March 22.
"Disappointed at the news, but encouraged that it is not worse," coach Steve Kerr said of Thompson's injury. "We are probably looking at a couple of weeks. We will re-evaluate in about a week. I actually look at this, long-term, as a positive. Klay plays every game. I think he's missed 12 games in his entire career. That's crazy — 530 out of (543).
"The guy is a machine, but even without the thumb we were considering giving him a game or two off here down the stretch. He's looked a little more spent recently. I look at this like a positive. I think this will be really productive in the long haul."