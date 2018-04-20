Cavaliers expect Kevin Love to play in Game 3; Stephen Curry cleared for modified practices

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tryonn Lue expects injured forward Kevin Love to play Friday in Game 3 at Indiana, while Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been cleared to take part in modified practices but will be out at least one more week because of a left knee injury.
Love hurt his left thumb late in Wednesday's victory that evened the series at 1-1. He did not return but did participate in Friday's morning shootaround with what appeared to be a taped-up thumb.
Lue told reporters Love felt better and noted he is a right-handed shooter. Love did not speak with reporters.
The All-Star would be one of the key ingredients in helping to provide a stronger supporting cast for LeBron James, who scored 46 points in Game 2.
When asked if he expected more help, James explained his teammates play the game the right way and "we'll see what happens."
The Warriors said Curry was examined by the team's medical staff Friday and is making progress in recovering from the grade 2 left MCL sprain that has sidelined him since March 23.
Curry will be allowed to take part in modified practices beginning Saturday and increase his on-court rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated again in one week.
The Warriors lead San Antonio 3-0 in their first-round series. If they advance, the second round could start as early as April 28.