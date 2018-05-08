Hornets set to hire Spurs assistant James Borrego as their next coach

The Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement to hire San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego as their next coach.
Several media outlets reported early Tuesday that the club was finalizing a deal with the 40-year-old Borrego, who has been an NBA assistant for 15 years.
Associated Press confirmed that Borrego had agreed to a deal in the afternoon and that a news conference is expected later this week.
Borrego has never been a head coach in the NBA, but he has spent part s of 10 seasons as an assistant to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. Borrego was an interim coach with the Orlando Magic late in 2015-16 season after Jacque Vaughn was fired.
Hornets owner Michael Jordan recently hired former Lakers executive Mitch Kupchak as general manager and a few days later coach Steve Clifford was fired.
Charlotte qualified for the playoffs twice in Clifford's five seasons, never advancing out of the first round.