NBA roundup: Spurs rally from 28 points down to beat the Kings

Manu Ginobili had 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from 28 points down without Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge to beat the visiting Sacramento Kings, 114-104, on Wednesday night.

San Antonio won its ninth straight and extended its league record for 50-win seasons to 18 straight, the longest in league history.

Sacramento, which had a 61-33 lead in the second quarter, lost its sixth in a row.

at Miami 108, Charlotte 101: Dion Waiters scored 24 points, Goran Dragic added 22 points and 10 assists, and the Heat won for the 20th time in 24 games to move within a half-game of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

at Orlando 98, Chicago 91: Elfrid Payton had 22 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for his second straight triple-double, and the Magic rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to hand the fading Bulls their third loss in a row.

at Atlanta 110, Brooklyn 105: Dennis Schroder scored 31 points, Paul Millsap added 24 and the Hawks ended a three-game losing streak.

at Milwaukee 104, New York 93: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half as the Bucks won their fourth in a row. Antetokounmpo contributed 13 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Toronto 94, at New Orleans 87: Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors. The Pelicans’ Anthony Davis injured his left wrist and sat out the second half.

Utah 115, at Houston 108: The Jazz are 10-1 when Rudy Gobert (23 points, 10 rebounds) scores at least 18. James Harden scored 35 points for the Rockets.

at Indiana 115, Detroit 98: Paul George scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter as the Pacers swept the four-game season series and moved two games in front of the Pistons in the playoff chase.

Washington 123, at Denver 113: John Wall scored 30 points as the Wizards beat the Nuggets, who were without starters Nikola Jokic and Danilo Gallinari because of illness as well as Kenneth Faried because of a back injury.