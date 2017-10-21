NBA roundup: Warriors fall to the Grizzlies while losing their cool

The Golden State Warriors not only lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, they lost their cool in the closing minute.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant both were ejected with 43 seconds left Saturday night, a fitting end to a frustrating night for Warriors in a 111-101 loss to Memphis.

“My pockets will be a lot lighter for sure,” Curry said about the ejection after thinking he was fouled and throwing his mouthpiece. Durant may draw additional penalties after he appeared to make an obscene gesture to the Memphis crowd.

Marc Gasol had 34 points and 14 rebounds, and the Grizzlies built a 19-point third-quarter lead over Golden State before holding on for the win. James Ennis III added 13 points, and Tyreke Evans had 12 as Memphis shot 47 percent compared to 39 percent for Golden State. The Warriors shot 12 of 38 from 3-point range.

Curry led the Warriors with 37 points, and Durant added 29 and 13 rebounds.

Orlando 114, at Cleveland 93: Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points and the Magic snapped a 17-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.

San Antonio 87, at Chicago 77: LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points and 10 rebounds and the Spurs beat the Bulls.

at Utah 96, Oklahoma City 87: Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Jazz.

Detroit 111, at New York 107: Tobias Harris scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half.

at Miami 112, Indiana 108: Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Heat opened their home schedule with a victory.

at Milwaukee 113, Portland 110: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter.

at Houston 107, Dallas 91: James Harden scored 29 points and the Rockets beat the Mavericks.

at Toronto 128, Philadelphia 94: DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Serge Ibaka had 21 and the Raptors won their 10th straight home game over the 76ers.

at Denver 96, Sacramento 79: Paul Millsap had 18 points and nine rebounds in his first home game with the Nuggets.