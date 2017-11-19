NBA roundup: Stephen Curry fouls out but Golden State hangs on to beat the Nets

Stephen Curry had season highs with 39 points and 11 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors held on after he fouled out to beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-111 on Sunday night at New York.

A night after erasing a 22-point halftime deficit in Philadelphia, the Warriors built a 22-point cushion after two quarters behind 22 points from Curry. Playing without Kevin Durant, they led by 28 in the third quarter but Brooklyn cut it all the way to four after Curry picked up his sixth foul with three minutes remaining.

Klay Thompson then scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes.

“You like to see those guys out there,” Draymond Green said of Durant and Curry. “But obviously we have other guys that can step up.”

Durant was out with a sprained left ankle, giving him extra rest before Golden State wraps up its four-game trip at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night in his former home arena. Omri Casspi started in his place and had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Allen Crabbe scored 25 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie had 21 points and eight assists for the Nets.

Detroit 100, at Minnesota 97: Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds, Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley added 18 points each and the Pistons outlasted the Timberwolves. Harris hit two free throws with 3.3 seconds remaining, and Jimmy Butler’s last-second three-point attempt rattled out to draw a loud groan from the crowd as the Pistons snapped their two-game skid.

at Toronto 100, Washington 91: DeMar DeRoan scored 33 points, C.J. Miles had 12 and the Raptors beat the Wizards to avenge their only home loss of the season. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 10 points and Serge Ibaka had nine points and eight rebounds.

Indiana 120, at Miami 95: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, Myles Turner added 25 and the Pacers embarrassed the Heat in the second half on the way to a rout. Turner made 11 of 14 shots for the Pacers, who won their third straight game overall and got their first win in Miami since Nov. 12, 2014.

at Phoenix 113, Chicago 105: T.J. Warren scored 27 points to lead six Suns players in double figures and Phoenix handed the Bulls their sixth loss in seven games. Rookie Lauri Markkanen scored a career-best 26 points for the Bulls in a matchup of the NBA’s two youngest teams.