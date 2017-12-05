NBA roundup: Bradley Beal leads Wizards past Trail Blazers in career-high game

Bradley Beal scored a career-high 51 points, and the Washington Wizards defeated the host Portland Trail Blazers 106-92 on Tuesday night.

Beal made 21 field goals, also a career high, and the Wizards led by as many as 23 points.

Damian Lillard finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Trail Blazers.

at Oklahoma City 100, Utah 94: Russell Westbrook scored 34 points in his seventh triple-double of the season and the Thunder rallied from 17 points down in the second half. Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points for the Jazz, who had won six games in a row and scored at least 106 points in each game.

at Toronto 126, Phoenix 113: Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 10 assists, and the Raptors improved their NBA-best home record to 9-1. Suns guard Devin Booker left because of an apparent leg injury with 2 minutes 40 seconds to play. He had 19 points. The Raptors have scored 100 points or more in 10 consecutive games.