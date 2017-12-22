NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook makes three-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to lift Thunder past Hawks

Russell Westbrook made a three-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to cap a 30-point, 15-assist night, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Atlanta Hawks 120-117 Friday.

Carmelo Anthony added 24 points on seven-of-12 three-point shooting and Paul George scored 17 for the Thunder, who have won five of six after an 11-14 start.

Atlanta, in last place in the Southeast Division, made Oklahoma City work for this one, rallying after falling behind by 16.

The Hawks led 92-88 with 8:49 left after a basket by Kent Bazemore. Westbrook returned to the game and led the Thunder on a 16-5 run. Anthony’s three with 5:34 left gave Oklahoma City a 104-97 lead.

The Hawks came back again, tying the score at 117 on free throws by Ersan Ilyasova with 11.1 seconds left. After a timeout, George inbounded to Westbrook, who made the final shot over Taurean Prince. Without a timeout, the Hawks could only heave one at the buzzer.

Marco Belinelli scored 30 points for Atlanta. Ilyasova added 22 and the Hawks went 15 of 32 on threes.

at Detroit 104, New York 101: Andre Drummond had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Tobias Harris scored 24 points to help the Pistons rally to win their fourth in five games. Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points for the Knicks and Enes Kanter added 22 points and 16 rebounds.

at Milwaukee 109, Charlotte 104: Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 and the Bucks closed on a 9-0 run.

at Brooklyn 119, Washington 84: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 21 points and 11 rebounds to help the Nets end a four-game skid.

New Orleans 111, at Orlando 97: DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Anthony Davis added 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Pelicans dealt the Magic their seventh straight loss.

at Miami 113, Dallas 101: Wayne Ellington tied a career high with 28 points as the Heat won for the fourth time in five games.

Denver 102, at Portland 85: Nikola Jokic scored 27 points as the Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers.