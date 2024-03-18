Anthony Davis plays and Lakers overcome shaky start in blowout win over Hawks

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando, right, during the first half of the Lakers’ 136-105 win Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

Anthony Davis didn’t need 20/20 vision to see the Hawks were trying to grab the Lakers’ attention.

After the Lakers turned it over on the first play of the game, Hawks forward Jaylen Johnson turned the ensuing fast break into a highlight, jumping almost completely over Austin Reaves — the rare occasion where the story begins with an exclamation point before anything else is written.

The dunk, which for Reaves’ sake, got outdone by Anthony Edwards in Utah, triggered an 11-2 start for Atlanta, a quick, sudden wake-up call.

But with Davis back after suffering a scratched cornea Saturday, the Lakers (37-32) quickly found their rhythm, making sure Johnson’s highlight was an outlier in a game that was otherwise all Lakers.

All five starters finished with at least 12 points, all five had big moments and all five got to spend most of the fourth quarter on the bench during a 136-105 win over Atlanta.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak.

Lakers star LeBron James reacts after scoring on a fast-break layup against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half Monday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Hawks (30-38), who beat the Clippers in Los Angeles on Sunday, got 25 points from Johnson but never really challenged once the Lakers found their footing.

D’Angelo Russell scored 27 and dished out 10 assists. His sixth three-pointer of the game tied him for the Lakers’ single-season record of 183 threes.

LeBron James and Davis both shot 10 for 14 from the field for 25 and 22 points, respectively. Rui Hachimura had 17 and Reaves found a highlight of his own, stealing an inbounds pass and finding James for a dunk with a no-look, behind-the-back pass.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves makes a mid-air pass in front of Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Max Christie led the Lakers off the bench with 11 points.

Reserve big man Christian Wood is set to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will be out multiple weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

Wood has been out with knee swelling since the All-Star break. The team is expected to give an official update on him soon.

The Lakers don’t play again until Friday, when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.