What's trending this week in the NBA: Kawhi's quad, Sacramento protest and Pelicans playoff push

In the Western Conference's tight playoff race, the Nuggets' dismal road play was about to cost them a postseason chance until they pulled out wins at Chicago and Washington on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, to lift their away record to 13-23 (ranked 18th in the NBA). Denver is amid a seven-game road trip that could decide its fate just as it lost Gary Harris to a knee injury four games ago. The game is no less important to the 76ers, who are in similar scrap for home-court advantage in the first round. They have been hot recently against a run of bottom-tier opponents until Saturday's game against Minnesota.