Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard impresses during workout in front of Team USA leaders

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard prepares to shoot as he warms up before Game 2 of the playoff series against the Mavericks.

Following Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard’s workout in front of several significant people last Friday, they all left the session saying that he is scheduled to report for Team USA training camp on Friday in Las Vegas, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Practice begins Saturday and Leonard is expected to participate, according to one person.

According to the people, Grant Hill, managing director of USA Basketball, and Steve Kerr, head coach of the U.S. Olympic team and the Golden State Warriors, wanted to see how Leonard was coming along after missing time last season because of a right knee problem.

Hill and Kerr were joined by Lawrence Frank, the Clippers president of basketball operations, and Leonard’s uncle and advisor, Dennis Robertson, at the team’s practice facility and watched Leonard work out for about 45 minutes to an hour, according to the people.

They all were left impressed, especially by his shooting in which he rarely missed a shot.

Leonard missed the final eight regular-season games and four of the six first-round playoff games against the Dallas Mavericks because of right knee inflammation.

Though that was a concern for Hill and Kerr, both left satisfied that Leonard will be healthy enough to contribute.

Team USA will play Canada in Las Vegas on July 10, one of several games to ramp up for the Paris Olympics.