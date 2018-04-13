Thunder broadcaster's description of Russell Westbrook was 'offensive and inappropriate,' team says

The Oklahoma City Thunder stated Thursday that their play-by-play announcer's on-air use of the phrase "out of his cotton-pickin' mind" to describe star player Russell Westbrook was "offensive and inappropriate."
Brian Davis used the phrase during the previous night's game against Memphis, after Westbrook made a tricky pass to set up teammate Terrance Ferguson's three-pointer.
"Russell looking for Ferguson in the corner for three," Davis said during the broadcast. "Bang! Westbrook is out of his cotton-pickin' mind!"
Thunder vice president of broadcasting Dan Mahoney told the Norman Transcript: "We think obviously the use of that term was offensive and inappropriate, and I expressed that to Brian last night. Brian assures me that it was not meant in any derogatory way, and he apologizes."
Davis is white and in his 10th season as the Thunder's play-by-play voice.
When asked if Davis would comment on the matter during a future broadcast, Mahoney said: ""That's really up to Brian. Again, we've expressed to him strongly that it was offensive and inappropriate, and that's all we can do for right now."
The Thunder host the Utah Jazz on Sunday in the first game of the teams' playoff series.
