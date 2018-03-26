Advertisement

Quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels will attend Colorado State, not UCLA

Ben Bolch
By
Mar 25, 2018

Quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels, who was expected to enroll at UCLA this spring as a graduate transfer, has instead decided to attend Colorado State for his final season of college eligibility, Rams coach Mike Bobo announced Sunday.

Carta-Samuels spent the last three seasons as Jake Browning's backup with Washington and was supposed to compete with UCLA redshirt sophomore Devon Modster and freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson to become the Bruins' starter next season.

Bobo said in a statement released by Colorado State that Washington coach Chris Petersen had called Bobo a few months ago to express interest in the school on Carta-Samuels' behalf.

"We've been in communication with him since then," Bobo said. "So he sent some cut-ups and then we pulled every snap he has played in a game at Washington. I saw a guy that's athletic, with a quick release, and ability to make plays with his legs and with his arm."

Carta-Samuels completed 27 of 47 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns over 25 career appearances with Washington.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Twitter: @latbbolch

