Quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels will attend Colorado State, not UCLA

Quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels, who was expected to enroll at UCLA this spring as a graduate transfer, has instead decided to attend Colorado State for his final season of college eligibility, Rams coach Mike Bobo announced Sunday.
Carta-Samuels spent the last three seasons as Jake Browning's backup with Washington and was supposed to compete with UCLA redshirt sophomore Devon Modster and freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson to become the Bruins' starter next season.
Bobo said in a statement released by Colorado State that Washington coach Chris Petersen had called Bobo a few months ago to express interest in the school on Carta-Samuels' behalf.
"We've been in communication with him since then," Bobo said. "So he sent some cut-ups and then we pulled every snap he has played in a game at Washington. I saw a guy that's athletic, with a quick release, and ability to make plays with his legs and with his arm."
Carta-Samuels completed 27 of 47 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns over 25 career appearances with Washington.