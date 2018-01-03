Chip Kelly nearly completes his UCLA staff with new coaching hires

Angus McClure is going back to where he started at UCLA a decade ago, as tight ends coach in Chip Kelly’s new football staff.

The move was confirmed Wednesday by a person close to the situation not authorized to comment publicly on the matter because it has not been formally announced.

Kelly has also hired Vince Oghobaase as defensive line coach, Roy Manning as special teams coordinator and former Bruins quarterback Jerry Neuheisel as a graduate assistant, according to multiple reports.

The hires nearly complete Kelly’s staff, giving him nine assistants. Coaches can hire a 10th assistant starting Tuesday as part of new NCAA rules.

McClure has coached the offensive and defensive lines as well as special teams and tight ends since his arrival in Westwood in the summer of 2007 to work for then-UCLA coach Karl Dorrell. McClure most recently had served as defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator under Jim Mora.

Oghobaase worked for Kelly as an assistant defensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, a role Oghobaase retained this season after Kelly was fired. Manning, a former NFL linebacker, was the outside linebackers coach at Washington State the last three seasons. Neuheisel, the son of former UCLA quarterback and coach Rick Neuheisel, was a backup quarterback for the Bruins from 2012-2015 before playing professionally in Japan and serving as a graduate assistant last season at Texas A&M.

Kelly also hired Frank Wintrich as the team’s strength and conditioning coach after Wintrich spent the last two seasons as Virginia’s director of football performance.

