UCLA left tackle Kolton Miller is headed to the NFL

The biggest prospect on UCLA’s roster is headed to the NFL.

Kolton Miller, a 6-foot-8, 310-pound left tackle who completed his junior season last week with UCLA’s loss to Kansas State in the Cactus Bowl, has signed with Octagon, the sports agency announced Tuesday on Twitter. The move formally ended Miller’s college eligibility.

Miller has been projected by some NFL analysts as a first-round pick in the April draft after steadily improving last season. UCLA’s offensive line allowed 29 sacks, ranking sixth in the Pac-12 Conference, but the team’s running game largely struggled, averaging 113.4 yards rushing to rank No. 115 in the country.

“I think we meshed pretty well this year,” Miller said of the offensive line before the Bruins’ bowl game. “I think we had some good success.”

Miller played in every game this season after missing the final seven games of 2016 with a foot injury.

Octagon also announced on Twitter this week that it had signed UCLA senior center Scott Quessenberry and senior defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.

The Bruins are waiting to learn whether quarterback Josh Rosen, receiver Jordan Lasley, safety Adarius Pickett and cornerback Nate Meadors will return next season or declare for the NFL draft. The deadline to declare is Jan. 15.

