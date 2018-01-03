UCLA's Jordan Lasley says he will declare for the NFL draft

Jordan Lasley announced he was heading to the NFL on Wednesday, ending the college career of one of the most exciting but erratic receivers in UCLA history.

The redshirt junior who had one season of remaining eligibility revealed his decision in a Twitter video in which he thanked his teammates and coaches while holding out a football bearing the NFL emblem.

Lasley’s announcement came only a few hours after UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen made known his intentions to turn professional. The Bruins are also losing junior left tackle Kolton Miller, who has signed with the sports agency Octagon.

Lasley became the only Bruins receiver to record 200 yards receiving in consecutive games when he did it against USC and California late in the season. Lasley also tied Freddie Mitchell for the school single-season record with seven 100-yard receiving games, a record Mitchell set in 2000.

But Lasley also was suspended for four games this season for unspecified reasons and engaged in a variety of transgressions over his four years on campus. He scuffled with a teammate during spring practice in 2015 and missed a team bus before a game against Arizona in 2016, leading to his suspension against the Wildcats.

Lasley was also arrested twice in 2016, according to the Los Angeles city attorney's office. The first arrest was for possession of alcohol as a minor; the second was for presenting a fake ID at a Hollywood club. Lasley satisfied all obligations in the former matter through a diversion program and no charges were filed in the latter incident.

Lasley recently acknowledged the need for self-improvement. He’ll have to make the next strides outside of Westwood.

