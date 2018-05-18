Draymond Green wants to trademark the phrase 'Hampton 5' for beverages, sneakers, comic books and more

Try to imagine a time in the not-so-distant future when fans of the Golden State Warriors can take a sip of a Hampton 5 sports beverage, place their Hampton 5 phone charger, Hampton 5 inflation needle and Hampton 5 comic book into their Hampton 5 backpack before slipping a Hampton 5 hoodie over their Hampton 5 T-shirt, lacing up their Hampton 5 sneakers, grabbing a Hampton 5 basketball and heading out to a Hampton 5 sports competition.
Apparently Warriors star Draymond Green has envisioned such a future. And he's ready to cash in.
Back in the summer of 2016, Golden State players Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala visited then-free agent Kevin Durant at his rental home in the Hamptons, a group of communities in Long Island, N.Y., and convinced him to join the team.
That group of players has become known as the "Hamptons 5"; not sure why Green went with the singular version of Hampton for his trademark filing, which specifically names all of the previously mentioned goods and services, and many more.
According to TMZ, Green just needs to file one more document with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to seal the deal.
Maybe he will sign that document with a Hampton 5 pen.
